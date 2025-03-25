We Are Not Slaves To Get Rewards By Bartering Ethnicity: TN CM Stalin On Language Policy

Chennai: Responding to the debate on the special attention motion on the trilingual policy in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin said Tamil Nadu will never give up the two-language policy and "we are not slaves to get rewards by bartering ethnicity".

After the Question Hour, a debate was held on the special attention motion on the trilingual policy. Responding to the debate, Stalin said, "When talking about the two-language policy, all the opposition members, without the BJP, expressed their feelings. We have firmly stated that Tamil Nadu will not accept the three-language policy for any reason. When the AIADMK vice-president spoke, he said that we were all in favour of two languages. The Leader of the Opposition has gone to Delhi this morning. Who is he meeting there? I am mentioning here the request that he should emphasise the two-language policy when he meets leaders," Stalin added.

He further said the state government agrees with the views expressed by the members of the legislative assembly on the two-language policy. "Both Tamil and English fall in our two-language policy. There is no change in that. This is the policy of our way. This is also the policy of our eyes. No matter what criticism is made, we will not give up our life policy. I am reiterating in the House that we will not abandon the policy," he said.

Taking a dig at the Centre, he said, "Even if they give Rs 10,000 crores, we will not accept trilingualism. I repeat. This is not a monetary but a racial issue. It is an issue of protecting the Tamil nation, the students of Tamil Nadu and the younger community. We are not slaves who are getting rewards by mortgaging our ethnicity because the Centre has not provided funds."

Assuring that his government will work like a watchdog for the protection of the Tamil language he said, "This government will act like a monitor to protect the Tamil language. When Anna (CN Annadurai) was the Chief Minister, a resolution was brought on in 1968 emphasising the bilingual policy to be implemented in schools, colleges and universities across Tamil Nadu. That is also the law of Tamil Nadu brought by Anna. This policy has been assisting in developing the state for half a century."

Stalin said the bilingual policy paved the way for the Tamil people to live, rule and rise worldwide. "It is not against any language. There is no prohibition on anyone learning any language. We follow the bilingual policy in such a way that we do not allow any dominant language to destroy Tamil. We know all states, including our neighbouring states, realise that Tamil Nadu's path and determination in language policy is correct. We have historically felt that if we allow one language, it will chew up our language."

Terming the imposition of Hindi cultural destruction, he said the Centre wants to dominate other states by imposing Hindi. "We must put an end to it. They carry out such language impositions and financial injustices because they consider states as their vassals. The most appropriate steps should be taken to uphold federalism and win state autonomy. I am confident that only by ensuring state autonomy and upholding state rights can the Tamil language be protected and the Tamil nation be uplifted. I will announce in this regard soon," he said.