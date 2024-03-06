"We are his proud family members": Arjun Meghwal on RJD chief's "no family" jibe

New Delhi: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal slammed Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister, who has been in the eye of the storm over his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP and the INDIA bloc leaders have been locking horns over the "no family" jibe ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking with ANI, the Minister of Law and Justice said, "Ram is the soul of our country. Only those who talk about all this are unaware of this fact".

The senior BJP leader stated, "Corruption, appeasement, and 'Parivarvad' have become the three pillars to weaken Indian democracy, and they had to be struck to strengthen democracy. Lamblasting Lalu Prasad Yadav, he said, "Making personal attacks on PM Narendra Modi does not benefit anyone because we are his proud family members".

Lalu Yadav, while addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just spreads hatred in the name of religion. These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaves his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said.

Countering the opposition formed to take on the BJP in Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said a day ago that the ideology of the INDI Alliance is family first, while Modi's ideology is nation first. "We are helping women so that our sisters can become 'Lakhpati Didi'. I am working to make three crore Lakhpati Didis across the country. But the corrupt people of INDI Alliance are not liking this. These people have nothing in response to our resolutions, achievements and policies. That is why the people of INDI Alliance have now increased their attacks on Modi. They are saying that Modi does not have a family, hence Modi has to be removed. These family members say that it is a fight of ideologies. The ideology of INDI Alliance is family first while Modi's ideology is nation first. These people live only for their families and Modi lives for every family of India. Modi is engaged in creating a better future for every citizen of the country," he said.

Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May.