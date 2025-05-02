ETV Bharat / bharat

'We’re Going Home...' Stranded Pakistanis Thank Indian Govt At Attari-Wagah Border

Pakistani nationals with valid passports were allowed to cross the Attari-Wagah border to their country, but NORI visa holders were once again denied entry.

Stranded Pakistani nationals cross the Attari-Wagah border after the Border Security Force opened the gate and allowed those with valid passports to enter Pakistan. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST

Attari: Pakistani nationals stranded at the Attari-Wagah border amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan finally got some respite on Thursday. The Border Security Force (BSF) announced the opening of the gate, and people with valid Pakistani passports were allowed to enter Pakistan. However, those holding a NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) visa were once again not permitted to cross the border. This decision has led to disappointment among many families, particularly women who are married in Pakistan but hold Indian passports.

Speaking to the media, Raees Ahmed, who had come from Uttar Pradesh to drop off his sister, said, “My sister got married three years ago to a man from Karachi. Her two-year-old daughter is in Pakistan. We’ve been at the border for two days, but now we’re being told that those with a NORI visa cannot cross. Just a few days ago, people were allowed to go on the same visa.”

Along with this, a Pakistani Hindu citizen, who had come to Haridwar to immerse the ashes of his relatives, expressed gratitude to the Indian government. He said, “We were 16 people who came to India from Pakistan. Today, we received permission to return to Pakistan, and for that, we thank the Indian government.”

Another Pakistani family, who heaved a sigh of relief, said, “We were stuck at the border for the past two days, and today we finally got a chance to return to our country. We are going home and are very grateful.” However, many people are still stranded at the border due to incomplete paperwork. While some have been fortunate enough to cross, others continue to face uncertainty.

