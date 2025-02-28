"We Are Going ahead With Implementation Of Ayushman Bharat Scheme," Delhi Govt To SC

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it was going ahead with the implementation of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme in the national capital.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BR Gavai and PK Mishra. A counsel, representing the Delhi government, urged the bench to allow the withdrawal of the plea, which was filed by the previous AAP government, challenging the December 24, 2024, direction of the Delhi High Court. The counsel contended before the bench that the government is going ahead with the implementation of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme in the national capital.

The bench allowed the Delhi government's counsel to withdraw the petition. The BJP won the recently concluded assembly election in Delhi. The High Court had asked the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union Health Ministry by January 5 to implement the PM-ABHIM scheme.

On January 17, 2025, the apex court had stayed the High Court's direction asking the Delhi government to sign the MoU by January 5. The apex court had then sought a response from the Centre and others seeking their responses on the plea filed by the Delhi government.

The Delhi government had said in Delhi, under the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, 529 local centres manned by qualified registered medical practitioners were already running. The Delhi government had contended that the way PM-ABHIM was designed and envisioned, catered to the country's interiors and was suitable for rural spaces.

