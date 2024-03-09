We are committed to the rescue of Kannadigas stuck in Russia: Aarti Krishna

Shimoga (Karnataka): Aarti Krishna, Deputy Chairperson, NRI Forum, Government of Karnataka, on Saturday said that they are committed to the protection and rescue of Kannadigas stuck in Russia.

Talking to ETV Bharat on the issue, she said that it has been reported in media that three people from Kalaburgi district are stuck in Russia. "The families stuck in Russia have not yet contacted us or our department. If the families contact us, we will liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and help in rescue of the Kannadigas in Russia. The families of the victims may have already contacted the MEA. If the victim's family contacts us, we will also help them. We are also committed to protecting our Kannadigas," she said.

Earlier, in a letter to MEA on February 22, Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader and AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge demanded release of three people from Kalaburagi district and a youth from Telangana, who were assigned to the Russian army and then sent to the war-torn Ukraine border.

In response, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote that the Indian ambassador in Moscow has been contacted for the protection and immediate return of the men and steps have been taken to release them. Jaishankar mentioned in his letter that he had replied to Kharge on February 27 and had discussed the matter with the Foreign Secretary and the Russian Ambassador.

Indian Ambassador in Moscow has taken up the issue with Russian authorities and it is being considered as a high priority, Jaishankar said adding that the protection, security and welfare of Indians abroad have always been ensured.