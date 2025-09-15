‘We Are Accepting The Report, We Are Satisfied’ SC On Its SIT Clean Chit To Vantara
The bench noted that, according to the summary of the report, the acquisition of animals by zoological rescue was carried out in regulatory compliance.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 15, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that the SIT constituted by it has reported that "authorities have expressed satisfaction on the issues of compliance and regulatory measures."
The special investigation team (SIT) headed by former top court judge Jasti Chelameswar was probing the affairs of Vantara, and it decided to give a clean chit to the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale.
Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Vantara, said when the committee came, the whole staff of Vantara was made available, and everything was shown. Salve said there is certain proprietary information as to how these animals are being looked after and how we keep these animals in good health. “Large monies have been spent with experts to develop this. There is some degree of commercial confidentiality. This is something which is the rival of the world, this kind of facility”, said Salve.
The apex court said it is closing the matter and added, “We are accepting the report…we are satisfied with the report of the committee”.
The bench took the report on record, which was submitted on Friday, and it perused the report on Monday. The apex court said it will pass a detailed order the day after going through the report.
In August 2025, the Supreme Court constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the chairmanship of its former judge, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the affairs of Vantara.
A bench comprising justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on a plea by advocate C R Jaya Sukin. The bench has been tasked with probing a wide range of issues: acquisition of animals, legal compliance, animal welfare, international protocols, wildlife trade etc.,
The bench had said two writ petitions filed under Article 32 of the Constitution have been preferred in public interest, and the pleas are based exclusively on news and stories appearing in the newspapers, social media and diverse complaints by non-governmental organizations and wildlife organizations. The bench noted that these petitions make allegations against the private respondent, popularly referred to as ‘Vantara @ Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Jamnagar, Gujarat.
The bench noted that the plea had made accusations of wide amplitude, viz, unlawful accusation of animals from India and abroad, mistreatment of the animals in captivity, financial irregularities, money laundering, etc.
The bench said petitions are not confined to making allegations against the private respondent- ‘Vantara’ but also cast aspersions upon statutory authorities such as the Central Zoo Authority, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), as well as courts.
