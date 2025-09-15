ETV Bharat / bharat

‘We Are Accepting The Report, We Are Satisfied’ SC On Its SIT Clean Chit To Vantara

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that the SIT constituted by it has reported that "authorities have expressed satisfaction on the issues of compliance and regulatory measures."

The special investigation team (SIT) headed by former top court judge Jasti Chelameswar was probing the affairs of Vantara, and it decided to give a clean chit to the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale.

The bench noted that, according to the summary of the report, the acquisition of animals by zoological rescue was carried out in regulatory compliance. “The authorities have expressed satisfaction on the issues of compliance with regulatory measures…”, said the bench, referring to the summary of the SIT report.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Vantara, said when the committee came, the whole staff of Vantara was made available, and everything was shown. Salve said there is certain proprietary information as to how these animals are being looked after and how we keep these animals in good health. “Large monies have been spent with experts to develop this. There is some degree of commercial confidentiality. This is something which is the rival of the world, this kind of facility”, said Salve.

The apex court said it is closing the matter and added, “We are accepting the report…we are satisfied with the report of the committee”.

The bench took the report on record, which was submitted on Friday, and it perused the report on Monday. The apex court said it will pass a detailed order the day after going through the report.