'We Also Drink At Night, But Are Never Caught': Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Demands Review Of Bihar Liquor Ban Policy

Patna (Bihar): Former Bihar Chief Minister and union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has asked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider liquor ban in the state alleging double standards in the implementation of law in this regard.

In a statement on Friday, Manjhi said, “We have always been saying that there is nothing wrong in the liquor ban law. But there is disparity in the implementation of the law. Poor people are sent to jail, while those who smuggle thousands of lakhs of liters of liquor get away”.

“All of us white-collar people drink alcohol at night but the police do not arrest us,” said the union minister adding “if we drink alcohol at night, we are not caught but the poor are caught. The policy should not be double-faced like this”.

Manjhi urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to review the liquor ban for the welfare of people.