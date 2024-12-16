'We Aim To End Naxalism By 2026', Says Amit Shah, Meets Families Affected By Naxal Violence In Bastar

Bastar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bastar to meet with families impacted by Naxal violence, marking the first occasion a Union Home Minister has personally reached out to those who have lost loved ones in Naxal attacks at the Shaheed Smarak. During his visit, Shah engaged with the families, listening to their poignant stories of loss and struggle.

Many families shared their experiences, including those who have received government support to rebuild their lives and overcome the atrocities they faced. Shah expressed his condolences, acknowledging that no compensation could heal the pain of those who lost their loved ones in Naxal violence. He assured the families that the government was committed to easing their suffering and improving their prospects.

Shah further emphasised the government’s efforts to help future generations of those impacted by Naxalism. “We aim to end Naxalism by 2026, and we need your support to achieve this goal,” he said. He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval for the construction of 15,000 houses in Naxal-affected areas and the initiation of a dairy cooperative project that would provide cows or buffaloes to every affected family.

Over 9,000 Surrendered Arms: A Step Toward Peace

Amit Shah also discussed the government's success in encouraging former militants to abandon violence. He stated that more than 9,000 people had surrendered their weapons in the Northeast between 2019 and 2024. Many youths in Naxal-affected areas have also chosen to lay down their arms. The government is now working on a comprehensive plan for their rehabilitation and welfare.

Efforts to Reintegrate Youth into Society

Shah praised Chhattisgarh's government for its efforts to make the state Naxalism-free. He emphasised that violence is not the answer and that those who have taken up arms must be brought back to the mainstream. The Chhattisgarh government's successful surrender policy will serve as a model for the rest of the country, with the aim of rehabilitating youths who abandon violence.

Amit Shah appealed to the youth in Naxal-affected areas to give up their arms and rejoin society. He assured them that the government had created policies to facilitate their reintegration, offering them opportunities for a better, peaceful future.