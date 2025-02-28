WCD Minister Annpurna Devi, EU Diplomat Hadja Lahbib Discuss Gender Equality, Women's Empowerment

New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, on Thursday held discussions with European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, on advancing gender equality, women's empowerment, and strengthening collaboration to secure a better future for women and children.
In a post on X, Devi shared photos of her meeting with Lahbib. She expressed her anticipation for continued collaboration and sustained efforts in these areas.
"Today, I met with Ms. Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management. We had a great exchange and discussion on advancing gender equality, women's empowerment, and strengthening collaboration to secure a better future for our women and children," Devi said.
In a statement, the Women and Child Development Ministry said both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering inclusive policies that enhance the well-being of women and children, particularly those from vulnerable and marginalised communities.
Devi highlighted key government initiatives, including Mission Shakti, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and various other schemes and programs aimed at financial and digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, and increasing women's participation in decision-making and leadership roles.
She emphasised India's unwavering commitment to building a safe and inclusive society where women and children can thrive. Hadja Lahbib commended India's progress in women empowerment and reiterated the European Union's commitment to strengthening partnerships in this domain.
She underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges related to women empowerment and crisis response. "The meeting marked a significant step towards reinforcing India-EU ties in promoting policies for women empowerment and collaborative efforts for the welfare of women and children," the ministry said.