WCC's First 'Historic' Agreement With Government To Be Adopted In Other Countries: President Al-Qaddumi In Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will set up the World Craft City Museum besides a seal of authenticity for handmade crafts will mark a series of initiatives after the Jammu and Kashmir government and World Craft Council (WCC) entered into an agreement.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two was signed in Delhi and will be replicated in other countries by the global crafts forum, said the WCC president Saad Al-Qaddumi in Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of Dal Lake.

"It is in continuation of designation of the world craft city to Srinagar. We have entered into a MoU with the J&K government and the declaration has been made in Delhi to explore many initiatives," Saad Al-Qaddumi told ETV Bharat.

“We will officially cooperate with the government to adopt the seal of authenticity for textile and weaving. It is the first historic agreement of WCC with the government. It will be applied in other countries. We have set up a subcommittee which will have officials from the government and they will work closely on the series of initiatives signed in MoU," he added.

The seal of authenticity, he explained, can safeguard the products of artisans from forgery and counterfeiting in the global market. It will give safety to artisans and consumers as well. But first, it will start with textiles followed by other things.

On Tuesday, Srinagar hosted the 60th anniversary of the WCC, a global NGO affiliated with UNESCO with members spread in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America. Early this year, it recognised Srinagar as a world craft city underscoring its rich heritage and the exceptional skills of its artisans leading to global acclaim. This followed after Srinagar, which is home to thousands of artisans and their workshops, earned its slot in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative City for Crafts in 2021.

The recognition, according to Qaddumi, has put Srinagar on the global map of crafts, exhibiting more focus on the products of artisans from the Valley.

"It will help them (artisans) economically and socially. It will open a way for them to be part of international craft festivals and this is a beginning for artisans," he added.

WCC Vice President Dr Kevin Murray said that the seal of authenticity will give artisans confidence and value to their handmade products.

"Besides, we have many international networks that can help artisans in exporting products," he added. "Our focus is everyone should have the ability to learn skills at schools and it is part of their development to master skill with their hands."

On the other hand, Commissioner Secretary J&K Industries and Commerce Department Vikramjit Singh said that the WCC event will allow artisans interactions with their counterparts.

"It will inspire and learn new techniques and new ideas in terms of designs and processing products for upliftment to arts and the products,” he said. "It will give new ideas in terms of designs and processing products for upliftment to arts and the products. It will result in more exquisite products. The artisans will further excel in their art."