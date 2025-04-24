ETV Bharat / bharat

WB Primary TET 2022: Job Seekers Protest In Board Office Demanding Fair Recruitment

The police forcibly removed the job seekers, dragging them to the prison van, leading to a pandemonium at the Board office in Kolkata's Salt Lake.

Job seekers protest holding placards in front of the WBPEE office in Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Job seekers protest holding placards in front of the WBPEE office in Salt Lake on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST

Updated : April 24, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST

Kolkata: Candidates who cleared the 2022 Primary Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) launched a protest on Wednesday morning, demanding transparent recruitment for the 50,000 vacancies. They blocked the arterial roads in demand of a fair and transparent recruitment process.

The police forcibly removed the job seekers in the afternoon, dragging them to the prison van, leading to a pandemonium at the Board office in Karunamayee of Salt Lake in Kolkata.

The demand of the protestors was a meeting with the Primary Board president to get a clear response about the recruitment process. However, their demand was not paid heed to as the president refused to meet them. After which, a delegation of the protestors went to the board office to submit their demands.

Videsh Gazi, a member of the delegation, said, "We have only one demand, that is, we passed the TET in 2022 and should be given the job fairly. I went to the president to submit a letter of our demand. I wanted to meet him. But, far from meeting us, he did not even read our demand letter. It was said that he is not obliged to read the demand letter and respond right away."

Police detain the job seekers during their protest.
Police detain the job seekers during their protest. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the job seekers warned of continuing their sit-in protest. In the afternoon, a large police force gathered in front of the board office in Karunamoyee, and started dragging the protesters away, which led to a scuffle between them and the job seekers. Some of them were detained by the police.

