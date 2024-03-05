WB Govt Moves SC against HC Order on Handing over of TMC Leader Shajahan to CBI

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that the custody of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with the attack, be handed over to the central agency.

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order transferring the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 from the West Bengal police to the CBI.

The West Bengal government’s plea was mentioned before the Supreme Court. A bench led by justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the state’s counsel to mention the matter before the registrar general of the top court.

Earlier today, the Calcutta High Court ordered transfer of the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 from the West Bengal Police to the CBI. A division bench of the high court presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that the directions be complied with by 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

The high court also directed that the custody of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29, be handed over to the central agency.

Both the ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order on January 17. The single bench had ordered formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.

The state government had insisted that the investigation be given to the state police only, however the ED had sought transfer of the probe to the CBI.

