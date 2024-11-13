ETV Bharat / bharat

Wayanad Bypoll: Emotional Scenes At Polling Booths For Landslide Survivors

The survivors broke into tears as they recalled how they all lived together as a happy family before landslides swept away everything on July 30.

Emotional scenes witnessed at the polling stations set up for survivors of landslides
Emotional scenes witnessed at the polling stations set up for survivors of landslides (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Wayanad (Kerala): Emotional scenes were witnessed at the polling stations set up for the survivors of the landslides, which hit the hill district in July this year, to cast their votes in the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency when they saw their neighbours and close friends after a long time since the disaster.

The survivors hugged each other with joy and then broke into tears as they recalled how they all lived together as one big happy family before the landslides swept away everything on July 30.

One elderly man broke into tears as he narrated how the residents of Punchirimattam, Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages, which were destroyed in the landslides, celebrated every festival together irrespective of their religions.

His friend, whom he met on the bus that was arranged to ferry voters of the landslide-affected to polling stations, hugged and consoled him, saying "Don't cry, everything will turn out to be fine". Another woman said after the landslides, the survivors were relocated or rehabilitated to different parts of the district.

"So, when we see them after such a long gap, the first thing we ask is where you are living and not how you are doing," she told media. A special free vehicle service has been provided for landslide survivors to reach the polling stations from the various places they are temporarily residing. Over 200 people were killed in the landslides that swept away the three villages and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Wayanad (Kerala): Emotional scenes were witnessed at the polling stations set up for the survivors of the landslides, which hit the hill district in July this year, to cast their votes in the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency when they saw their neighbours and close friends after a long time since the disaster.

The survivors hugged each other with joy and then broke into tears as they recalled how they all lived together as one big happy family before the landslides swept away everything on July 30.

One elderly man broke into tears as he narrated how the residents of Punchirimattam, Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages, which were destroyed in the landslides, celebrated every festival together irrespective of their religions.

His friend, whom he met on the bus that was arranged to ferry voters of the landslide-affected to polling stations, hugged and consoled him, saying "Don't cry, everything will turn out to be fine". Another woman said after the landslides, the survivors were relocated or rehabilitated to different parts of the district.

"So, when we see them after such a long gap, the first thing we ask is where you are living and not how you are doing," she told media. A special free vehicle service has been provided for landslide survivors to reach the polling stations from the various places they are temporarily residing. Over 200 people were killed in the landslides that swept away the three villages and destroyed hundreds of homes.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRIYANKA GANDHIWAYANAD LOK SABHA CONSTITUENCY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.