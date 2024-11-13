ETV Bharat / bharat

Let's Build A Better Future Together: Priyanka As Polling Begins For Wayanad Bypoll

16 candidates including Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi, CPI(M)-led LDF's Mokeri and BJP-led NDA's Navya Haridas being top contenders with Priyanka making her electoral debut.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 58 minutes ago

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut from Wayanad, urged voters on Wednesday to cast their ballot and called for building a better future together. Voting in the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat commenced at 7 am on Wednesday.

"My dearest sisters and brothers, Please vote today, it's your day, a day for you to make your choice and exercise the greatest power our constitution has given you. Let's build a better future together!" Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X. The Wayanad constituency comprises seven Assembly segments of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

A bypoll was necessitated in the hill constituency after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the general elections held earlier this year, vacated it after he also won from the Rae Bareli constituency. There are 16 candidates in the fray for the seat with Congress-led UDF candidate and Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-led NDA's Navya Haridas being the top contenders.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypoll (ETV Bharat)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypoll (ETV Bharat)

