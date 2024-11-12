Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypolls: Decoding the Priyanka Factor

Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi's campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala created ripples, marking a shift in the Congress party’s approach to the electioneering process. Her attention to voters was reciprocated with enthusiasm from locals.

Priyanka has spent extended time with voters, unlike her brother Rahul whose campaign was limited so far. Congress's decision to project Priyanka so that she can catapult into a leader of worth for the party appears significant. After arriving in Wayanad on October 23 with her mother, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka launched her campaign with a road show in Kalpetta, where she was greeted by large crowds.

Taking advantage of her family’s long-standing legacy and political background, she began the campaign with a groundswell of support. She ended her campaign with road shows with Rahul on Monday, pinning hopes of a thumping victory in her electoral debut.



Focus more on emotional connect

Priyanka's campaign was focused less on political attacks, but more directed towards forging ties with voters and striking an emotional connection with them. Her presence boosted the morale of grassroots-level party workers.

"Priyanka Gandhi was with the workers at every stage of the campaign," said Kalpetta MLA and Congress leader T Siddique, who believes her presence has injected "energy and optimism" in the Congress base.

“She’s reminding the people that she’s here not just as a candidate, but as a family member carrying on the legacy of Rajiv Gandhi,” remarked a senior leader who preferred not to be named.

Priyanka’s frequent visits opened doors for interaction with local communities and common people. Her gesture reflected a major shift from the brief appearances made by Rahul Gandhi during his previous election campaigns in the constituency. However, the BJP and CPI the main opponents in the constituency argued that Priyanka’s approach or efforts lacked substance.





BJP fields Navya against Priyanka



BJP leader K Sadanandan said Wayanad does not need an MP, who comes and goes like a tourist. "People need long-standing connect not the absenteeism which was apparent during Rahul's campaign. The Congress has mocked the voters of Wayanad by fielding a sister instead of the brother," Sadanandan said.

Navya Haridas, a BJP leader known for her grassroots influence, has also gained significant traction in Wayanad. Local issues like wildlife attacks and employment issues were raised by her. Accding to her campaign team, Navya’s strength lies in her ability to address.

For BJP, real issues, not sentimentality, works. The BJP has positioned Navya as the best alternative, a BJP official said. BJP leaders also assured voters that Navya can promise long-term solutions rather than symbolic appearances.



Left attacks right



The Left Front also raked up the issue of Rahul’s rare visits and disconnect from Wayanad’s 'real' issues. CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Santosh Kumar said, "As an MP, Rahul was indifference towards problems of the people of Wayanad. We could explain to the voters why a byelection is needed." The Left has drawn parallels between Priyanka's campaign and Rahul’s, suggesting that both may lack the commitment to ensure long term development for Wayanad. The Left party leaders highlighted the fact that Wayanad did have an MP when a tragic disaster happened to Wayand when landslides occured.



Priyanka’s speeches have been noticeably short and crafted around themes of love, unity, and empathy. Rahul Gandhi followed the same track even he wore the T Shirt written I Love you Wayanad in the final lap of election campaign. Political analyst Shweta Mohan suggests this may be a “refreshing yet risky” strategy, designed to “reach the hearts rather than the minds” of Wayanad’s electorate. “Priyanka’s campaign is unusual because it’s a lot more personal than political. But the danger lies in whether this approach will win beyond the campaign rallies and social media posts,” Mohan says. She adds that in constituencies like Wayanad, which face unique challenges like wildlife issues, limited employment opportunities, and when consider disaster management also voters may prioritize substance over sentiments.

It seems like the Congress has carefully tailored Priyanka’s frequent visit and presence in the constituency to counter the the BJP’s version that she, like Rahul, will be an MP for just namesake. By spending extended time in Wayanad, Congress leaders hope to dispel this perception. “It’s a direct answer to critics who claim Priyanka is simply here for nothing,” a Congress insider shared



Opposition talks about local issues



Priyanka’s campaign has also coincided with lingering concerns over Congress’s handling of relief efforts during recent natural disasters. A controversy over allegation of mismanaged food kits for landslide victims has provided fuel to opposition. The Left Front has pointed to the kit distribution issues as a failure of the Congress-led Meppadi Panchayat, while Congress has responded by attributing missteps to the state government’s revenue officials.



"The food kit with Rahul amd Priyanka's photo also reflects Congress’s inability to tackle problems effectively and everything is a political gimmick," said CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri, who is once again contesting as a Left candidate. "Voters want leaders who can manage crisis, not just connect on a sentimental level."



As Wayanad’s voters prepare to cast their ballots, the contrast between Priyanka’s sentiment-driven campaign and her opponents’ practical issues is stark. Whether Priyanka’s approach will translate into votes remains a question, but the campaign strategy of Congress in India’s shifting political landscape looks significant. The results, due in ten days, will reveal if Wayanad is willing to put faith in 'sentiment'—or if 'substance' will ultimately sway the decision.