Wayanad By-Poll: BJP Fields Navya Haridas Against Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced the candidature of the Navya Haridas for the by-poll of Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Navya Haridas is the Karaparamb Ward Councilor of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation. Now she is seeking election to the Lok Sabha for the first time. She had contested the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls from Kozhikode South seat.

Congress has already announced the candidature of senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra. Priyanka is the daughter of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

A by-poll was necessitated after Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. Rahul Gandhi had won from two seats - Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. As per the rules, a person can only choose one seat and accordingly Rahul Gandhi retained Raebareli and vacated Wayanad.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had fielded K Surendra, who had polled 1,41, 045 votes. Rahul Gandhi, who the current Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had polled 6,47, 445 votes. Rahul was the MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat from 2019-2024.

According to Congress sources, Priyanka is likely to file her nomination on October 23 and she would be accompanied by Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka was named as Rahul’s replacement given the emotional connect that the voters of Wayanad had with the Gandhi family and the advantage it would have ahead of the 2026 Kerala assembly elections. The Wayanad by-poll will be held on November 13. The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30. The result will be out on November 23.