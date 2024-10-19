ETV Bharat / bharat

Wayanad By-Poll: BJP Fields Navya Haridas Against Priyanka Gandhi

The BJP has fielded Navya Haridas in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by-poll.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 43 minutes ago

BJP has fielded Navya Haridas against Priyanka Gandhi
File photo of BJP candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by-poll Navya Haridas (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced the candidature of the Navya Haridas for the by-poll of Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Navya Haridas is the Karaparamb Ward Councilor of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation. Now she is seeking election to the Lok Sabha for the first time. She had contested the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls from Kozhikode South seat.

Congress has already announced the candidature of senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra. Priyanka is the daughter of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

A by-poll was necessitated after Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. Rahul Gandhi had won from two seats - Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. As per the rules, a person can only choose one seat and accordingly Rahul Gandhi retained Raebareli and vacated Wayanad.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had fielded K Surendra, who had polled 1,41, 045 votes. Rahul Gandhi, who the current Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had polled 6,47, 445 votes. Rahul was the MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat from 2019-2024.

According to Congress sources, Priyanka is likely to file her nomination on October 23 and she would be accompanied by Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka was named as Rahul’s replacement given the emotional connect that the voters of Wayanad had with the Gandhi family and the advantage it would have ahead of the 2026 Kerala assembly elections. The Wayanad by-poll will be held on November 13. The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30. The result will be out on November 23.

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced the candidature of the Navya Haridas for the by-poll of Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Navya Haridas is the Karaparamb Ward Councilor of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation. Now she is seeking election to the Lok Sabha for the first time. She had contested the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls from Kozhikode South seat.

Congress has already announced the candidature of senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra. Priyanka is the daughter of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

A by-poll was necessitated after Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. Rahul Gandhi had won from two seats - Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. As per the rules, a person can only choose one seat and accordingly Rahul Gandhi retained Raebareli and vacated Wayanad.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had fielded K Surendra, who had polled 1,41, 045 votes. Rahul Gandhi, who the current Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had polled 6,47, 445 votes. Rahul was the MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat from 2019-2024.

According to Congress sources, Priyanka is likely to file her nomination on October 23 and she would be accompanied by Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka was named as Rahul’s replacement given the emotional connect that the voters of Wayanad had with the Gandhi family and the advantage it would have ahead of the 2026 Kerala assembly elections. The Wayanad by-poll will be held on November 13. The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30. The result will be out on November 23.

Last Updated : 43 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJPCONGRESS CANDIDATERAHUL GANDHIPRIYANKA GANDHIWAYANAD BY POLL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.