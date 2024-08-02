Wayanad Landslides: What Is Dark Tourism And Why Is Kerala Police Warning Against It?

Hyderabad: While the horrific landslides in Kerala's Wayanad which have left over 300 dead and hundreds of others missing, have pushed the country into mourning, the disaster has also shed light on a new concept called 'Dark Tourism'.

As death toll in the horrific landslides continues to mount, the Kerala police urged people to stay away and desist from Dark Tourism. In a post on X on July 30, the Kerala Police wrote, “Please don't go to disaster areas for sightseeing. It will affect rescue operations Call 112 for assistance”.

So, what is 'Dark Tourism', where did the concept originate and why is Kerala Police asking people to desist from it? ETV Bharat explores the topic for its readers.



What is Dark Tourism?

According to The Washington Post, Dark Tourism or Thanatourism refers to visiting places where "some of the darkest events of human history have unfolded," which can include "genocide, assassination, incarceration, ethnic cleansing, war or disaster — either natural or accidental.

Origin

Dark Tourism was first proposed in the UK in the 1990s and rapidly spread throughout Europe. J. John Lennon, a professor of tourism at Glasgow Caledonian Universityis credited to have coined the term "Dark Tourism" with Malcolm Foley in 1996.

Dark Tourism Is Not A New Phenomenon: In a 2017 paper, Lennon explained, “For many years humans have been attracted to sites and events that are associated with death, disaster, suffering, violence and killing.”

He emphasizes that dark tourism isn’t a new phenomenon: “From ancient Rome and gladiatorial combat to attendance at public executions in London and other major cities of the world, death has held an appeal.”

According to J. John Lennon Dark Tourism is not a new phenomenon and "there's evidence that dark tourism goes back to the Battle of Waterloo where people watched from their carriages the battle taking place."

The Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland is the most famous dark tourism spot; the concept has been justified by the idea that the horrors of Nazism in World War II must never be repeated.

People have been visiting some of the darkest spots on the earth, from Aushcwitz to Chernobyl, Gettysburg and to the place where US President John F Kennedy was assassinated.

Dark tourism has spread rapidly in the United States since the 2001 terrorist attacks. According to a study done by Passport-photo.online, which surveyed over 900 Americans, 82% of the people had at least visited one of the dark tourism sites. Many said they preferred visiting "active" or former war zones. Many showed interest in visiting Ukraine after the war ends.

Chernobyl is top of the bucket list for aficionados of dark tourism. But in 2002 tourists began showing interest, and then in 2019 it was announced that Chernobyl would become an official tourist attraction in Ukraine.

In 2011, the Ukrainian government opened the Exclusion Zone to tourists over the age of 18. The Nearly 73 thousand tourists visited the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine in 2021.

Declining Footfall Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: In the 2020 the visitor count sharply fell due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tourist flow peaked at over 124.4 thousand visitors in 2019, when the interest in the area was sparked by the HBO miniseries about the Chernobyl disaster. About 50,000 people visited the Exclusion Zone 2017, more than triple the number who came in 2015.

Japan's Disaster Zones:

The Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima is one of the most famous dark tourism destinations. In 2019, before the spread of COVID-19, a record 1.76 million tourists visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, located on the same site as the Atomic Bomb Dome.

Tourists flocked Fukushima after 2011 Disaster Prefecture. In 2022, a record 1.15 million visitors have visited the earthquake and tsunami memorial museums and other facilities in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures affected by the 2011 disaster.

In Sendai City, Miyagi prefecture, 25 taxi companies in the city provide a storyteller taxi tour in which the drivers double as a guide to disaster-stricken areas.

Social Media And Dark Tourism: Social media plays a significant role in the popularity of dark tourism, influencing both the motivations for visiting these sites and the behaviour of tourists once they arrive. Social media platforms amplify the visibility of dark tourism destinations. Posts, photos, and videos shared by users can generate interest and curiosity, encouraging others to visit these sites.



Why People Are Embracing Dark Tourism

The positive side of Dark Tourism: Associate Professor Akira Ide of Kanazawa University, who has pioneered the study of the phenomenon in Japan and introduced the concept domestically, emphasizes that dark tourism has many possibilities, such as passing on lessons learned, reconsidering ways of life, and reflecting on the modern era.



The Urge To Feel Alive: According to Dorina-Maria Buda, a professor of tourism studies at Nottingham Trent University, Dark tourism has become popular because "when you're part of a society that is by and large stable and you've gotten into an established routine, travel to these places leads you to sort of feel alive.



A Human Fascination With Ruins: Travelers have been drawn to these gloomy locales more in recent years, and as the effects of climate change accelerate and global conflicts like those in Ukraine and Israel unfold, there are an increasing number of such locations to visit.

"There is an inherent fascination with ruination," says Philip Stone, who runs the Institute for Dark Tourism Research.



The Controversy Behind Dark Tourism

According to New Zealand journalist David Farrier, as said to The Times, "It's very ethically murky territory," about dark tourism. Gawking at a location where disaster happened can be disrespectful, he said.

A Ukraine travel agency faced controversy after offering tours to the scene of large-scale civilian massacres resulting from Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Many claimed it was "too soon" for tourism to the region, given that destruction is ongoing.

Bad conduct by tourists at sensitive sites — smiling selfies at concentration camps, for example — has been widely shunned on social media.



Dark Tourism In India

In India, people visit sites like Port Blair's Cellular Hail, Uttarakhand's Roopkund Lake or Kuldhara of Jaisalmer to witness sites associated with tragedy or sufferings

These are some of the prominent sites that can be categorised as Dark Tourism spots

Bhangara Fort, Rajasthan

Roopkund, Uttarakhand

Dumas Beach, Gujarat

Shaniwarwada, Pune

Bhuj, Gujarat

Why Kerala Police Pleaded People To Stay Out Of Disaster-hit Regions Of Wayanad

Kerala has witnessed people heading to tragedy and crime scenes to witness those first-hand. Visitors and onlookers also come in the way of rescue and relief efforts. That is the reason why Kerala Police has asked people not to go to places struck by tragedy in Wayanad for dark tourism.

Tourists can visit places which have a dark history, but reaching to places where disaster has just struck, when the whole administration is focussed on relief and rescue measures, and there is a desperate search by the family members for their loved ones, is foolish on all accounts.