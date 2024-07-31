Wayanad (Kerala): The recent landslides in Wayanad have left a trail of destruction and heartache, with countless lives upended and survivors grappling with profound loss. In the early hours of Tuesday, the once serene landscapes of Wayanad were ravaged as massive landslides flattened homes and buried residents beneath heaps of mud and debris.

The chaos began around 12.40 am when Pranjeesh from Mundakkai was jolted awake by a thunderous roar. "It was like thunderclaps echoing through the night," PTI quoted him as saying. His voice choked with emotion as he spoke. "The landslide struck four times, each more terrifying than the last. We lost three family members as the landslides surged right past our house. We managed to escape to a camp, where we are safe, but my mother's sister and her family remain missing."

Wayanad Landslides | 'Everything We Knew Was Gone': Survivors Recount Horror (ETV Bharat)

Prasanna, a resident of Chooralmala, struggled to hold back tears as she recounted her traumatic ordeal. Her voice quivered with grief as she described how she saw her sister and her family being swallowed by the mudslide. "I saw my sister and her family being swallowed by the torrent. I managed to get my father to safety, running into the forest. But I couldn't help my sister or the children who were swept away. Our home was engulfed. The noise and the chaos will haunt me forever."

Padmavati, an 80-year-old widow, lost her daughter-in-law and is unsure of her future. "My daughter-in-law was taken from me," she said as she sobbed. "Who will care for me now? I am all alone, and I have nothing ahead of me," she lamented.

Among those who narrowly escaped the disaster, an elderly couple described their harrowing escape. "We noticed muddy water creeping into our area at around 11 pm," the elderly man recalled, his voice trembling. "We fled to a nearby hill, trying desperately to convince our neighbour to come with us. He refused, saying he'd join us by 1 am. He never came. When we returned at dawn, everything we knew was gone."

In another heartrending account, a distraught woman spoke of a family whose fate remains unknown. "My relative called me, desperately trying to escape with her toddler," she said, her voice breaking. "She said they were running from their home. After that call, we lost contact. I don't know where they are, or if they are even alive."

A distraught man shared his anguish over how he saw all the houses being collapsed. He said, "It has been raining heavily for two days. Usually, we eat dinner at 9 pm and go to bed. We followed our usual routine. Around 1.30 am, we heard a loud noise from the top of the hill. When I opened the door, I saw water flowing in front of our house. At that moment, I realised there had been a landslide somewhere."

"The situation was dire. Some families had managed to escape, while others climbed onto their rooftops, fearing for their lives. The second landslide caused all the houses and belongings in the area from Mundakkai to Chooralmala School Road to collapse. I watched all this unfold from above."

Children who witnessed the disaster are particularly affected, plagued by nightmares and anxiety, Prasanna said, her voice heavy with concern. "They wake up in the middle of the night fearing a recurrence of the landslides."

As the survivors begin to come to terms with their losses, they are taking refuge in relief camps set up across the region. One of the main shelters is St. Joseph High School in Mepaddi, where many displaced families are being housed.

Authorities have established five additional relief camps in Wayanad, utilising schools, churches, anganwadis, and other available facilities. With the number of rescued individuals increasing, officials are preparing to set up more camps to accommodate those affected.