ETV Bharat / bharat

Wayanad Landslides First Anniversary: The Night Of Fury That Buried Residents, Washed Away Homes

A second landslide struck around 2 AM. A thunderous roar preceded a devastating flash flood that swallowed unsuspecting residents in their sleep. For those awake, the ferocity of the flow left no escape.

The region received over 140 mm of rain within 24 hours. The first signs of catastrophe emerged at 11:45 PM on July 29, 2024, with an initial landslide in the Punchirimattom area. Between midnight and 1 AM, the full force of the landslide unleashed a horrifying torrent of debris, inundating Punchirimattom, Attamala, Mundakkai, and Chooralamala.

Wayanad, a jewel in Kerala's tourism crown, is known for its picturesque locales. Areas within Meppadi Panchayat, including Mundakkai, Chooralamala, Attamala, and Punchirimattom, were particularly favored by tourists. While heavy, incessant rain is common in these parts, some locals recall unusual animal migrations from the hills to safer ground in the days leading up to the disaster, a chilling precursor to the impending doom.

The Wayanad landslide, an unprecedented disaster in the state's history, remains an indelible scar on the landscape and in the memories of those affected. As the first anniversary approaches, the questions linger: What truly transpired during that horrific night, and what is its lasting legacy?

Exactly one year ago, massive landslides triggered by incessant rains struck twin villages of Mundakkai and Chooralamala burying families altogether and washing away several others.

Wayanad: July 30 marks the first anniversary of the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad which claimed at least 298 lives.

Access to the affected zones was severely hampered, with pathways rendered impassable. Overcoming immense challenges, rescue teams finally reached the disaster site by 3:10 AM. By 4:55 AM, a coordinated effort involving the NDRF, Fire Force, Police, and local residents commenced rescue operations.

Wayanad landslides aftermath (ETV Bharat)

As dawn broke, the scale of the destruction became evident. The Punna River, overflowing with giant boulders, uprooted trees from deep within the forests, and a thick slurry of mud severely obstructed rescue efforts. The disaster zone spanned 8 kilometers from Punchirimattom to Chooralamala, covering an area of 8600 square meters. The government mobilized all available resources, directing them to the disaster-stricken region.

Rescue efforts were a collaborative symphony involving various armed forces, government agencies, volunteers, locals, and personnel from other districts. Crucially, within the first hour of rescue, teams from the Fire Force, Police, NDRF, and locals constructed a zipline using ropes and a JCB, proving vital for initial access.

Wayanad landslides aftermath (ETV Bharat)

The collapse of the bridge connecting Chooralamala and Mundakkai posed a significant challenge to the rescue mission. Critically injured individuals were transported across the river via the zipline, with women and children prioritized – a challenging task amidst continuous heavy rain, raging currents, and darkness.

The zipline was also used to deliver food, medicine, and medical teams to the Mundakkai side. Helicopters were deployed for airlifting individuals. A pivotal moment in the rescue operation was the construction of a Bailey bridge by the Indian Army at Chooralamala, swiftly facilitating the transfer of people from Mundakkai, Attamala, and Punchirimattom to safer areas.

A public kitchen for Wayanad landslide victims (ETV Bharat)

Construction of the bridge began on July 31 and was completed by the evening of August 1, a feat achieved through 36 hours of arduous work by 250 soldiers from the Army's Madras Engineering Group. With the bridge operational, those stranded in various locations were rapidly moved to safety centers.

Scale of Devastation and Recovery Efforts

The majority of bodies and body parts were recovered from the primary impact zones: Chooralamala, Mundakkai, Punchirimattom, Attamala, and Vellarimala, all of which were completely buried under the debris. Many bodies swept away by the landslide were later found in various parts of the Chaliyar River, particularly near Nilambur.

Remains were also discovered from Munderi Iruttukkuthi and Chaliyar Kottupara Kadavu along the Chaliyar, as well as from the banks within the Munderi forest. Survivors desperately searched for their missing relatives. DNA samples were collected from recovered body parts, while search operations continued relentlessly.

A total of 1,809 personnel from central and state forces converged on the disaster site for the rescue operation. This included 126 from NDRF, 154 from Madras Engineering Group, 187 from Defence Security Force, 137 from two Naval teams, 360 from Fire Force, 1286 from Kerala Police, 89 from MME Pangode Brigade, 60 from SDRF, 14 from High Altitude Team, 26 from Coast Guard, 45 from Territorial Army, 21 from TNDRF, along with Forest Department, Tamil Nadu Fire Force, Special Operation Group, Medical Teams, National Disaster Response Authority Delta Squad, Naval, and K-9 Dog Squads (including cadaver dogs) and Army K-9 Dog Squads.

Dog squads, including Maggie from the District Dog Squad, Maya and Murphy from the Kochi City Police Dog Squad, and the Idukki Dog Squad deployed in Nilambur (where debris reached), played a crucial role. Police dogs specialized in search and rescue, explosion detection, tracking, narcotics, and cadaver detection were deployed. JCBs, cranes, Hitachis, and off-road vehicles were actively involved in the rescue efforts. Over 2,000 individuals participated in the public search in the disaster area.

From other districts across Kerala, numerous individuals and organizations contributed food items, clothing, medicines, cleaning supplies, and other essential goods. The sight of aid pouring into the relief camps was inspiring. Subsequently, numerous dignitaries, including the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, visited the disaster zone.

The Numbers of Loss and a New Identity

The official death toll from the disaster stands at 298. Of these, 99 individuals were identified through DNA testing. A total of 223 body parts were recovered from various locations, including the Chaliyar River and Nilambur. Thirty-five people sustained injuries. However, the exact number of missing persons remains at 32, underscoring the vast unknown extent of the tragedy. To commemorate their heartbeats, the disaster zone has been named 'July 30 Hrudaya Bhoomi' (July 30 Heartland).