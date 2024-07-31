ETV Bharat / bharat

Wayanad Landslide: Bengal Guv Bose Donates Month's Salary For Relief Work

By PTI

Published : 10 hours ago

In Kerala's Wayanad, where landslides wreaked havoc during the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday, over 200 innocents lost their lives. In the tragic incident, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has come forward to extend support to the victims of the calamity by donating a month's salary to disaster relief activities, Raj Bhavan confirmed.

File Photo of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, currently in his home state Kerala to oversee rescue efforts and treatment of the injured, on Wednesday announced that he will donate a month's salary to disaster relief activities in landslide-hit Wayanad, according to sources in the Raj Bhavan.

Bose expressed solidarity of the people of Bengal with the victims of the calamity in Wayanad during his visit to the affected areas. He visited the landslide-hit places, relief camps, hospitals, and mortuaries, interacting with the victims and the next of kin of those killed in Tuesday's disaster.

The Governor on Wednesday coordinated with members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, and other agencies involved in the rescue operations. Local officials briefed Bose on the ongoing relief efforts, seeking his advice and requesting him to convey their sentiments to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bose is also in close coordination with designated central minister George Kurian. Bose rushed to Kerala on Tuesday night, hours after extremely heavy rain triggered a series of landslides in Wayanad district, resulting in the deaths of at least 167 people and injuries to over 200.

