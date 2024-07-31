Wayanad Landslide: 7 From Karnataka Dead; CM Announces Compensation Of Rs 5 lakh

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): A total of seven people from Karnataka have died in a landslide in Kerala's Wayanad. The bodies of five people have been found. Four from Chamarajanagar and three from Mandya district have died, Gundlupet Tehsildar Ramesh Babu told ETV Bharat.

The dead bodies of Puttasiddi and Rani of Chamarajanagar were found on Tuesday. The bodies of three people from Mandya were found on Wednesday. Savitri's grandson, Sabita's son Acchu and Srikutty have died among the missing people from Mandya's Malavalli, the official added.

He said that the bodies have been kept at the Vaitri Hospital. "Rajan and Rajini from Irasawadi of Chamarajanagar taluk have died and their bodies are yet to be found," he said.

Intensive search of Kannadigas: Identification and rescue work of Kannadigas involved in the Wayanad landslide is being carried out on a war footing. Teams of Tehsildars are visiting hospitals and care centres. The teams of Chamarajanagar Tehsildar Girijamma and Gundlupet Tehsildar Ramesh Babu are separately visiting Vaitri taluk centre and care centres and hospitals opened elsewhere and collecting information, officials said.

CM announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for dead Kannadigas: "The death toll in the landslide in Kerala's Wayanad is increasing. This is a very heinous tragedy, the fact that Kannadigas lost their lives in this tragedy made it even more painful. The deceased Kannadigas will be given a compensation of Rs five lakh each. And I pray for the soul of the deceased to rest in peace," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Already two senior IAS officers of Karnataka, NDRF team and Army forces are busy in the rescue work. Labor Minister Santosh Lad will leave for Wayanad to take stock of the situation on Wednesday. Saving the lives of victims is our first priority. Our government is working hard to bring back Kannadigas who are in distress," added the Karnataka Chief Minister.