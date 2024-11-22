ETV Bharat / bharat

Wayanad ByPoll: All Eyes On Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her maiden electoral contest in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday, faces a key test: not only to hold onto the party's stronghold but also to widen the victory margin her brother, Rahul Gandhi, achieved in the last two elections.

During the nearly month-long, high-voltage campaign, Priyanka has relied heavily on her brother's tenure as Wayanad MP and his popularity in the constituency to boost her prospects, frequently highlighting the "love and affection" he has for the people of Wayanad and how they supported him during challenging times.

The counting for the by-polls will be held on Saturday. Rahul, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has also joined Priyanka at public meetings and roadshows in the constituency on several occasions, urging the people of Wayanad to show her the same support they gave him.

Meanwhile, her rivals, LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and NDA's Navya Haridas, are hoping that Priyanka's lack of electoral experience will discourage voters from choosing her. Mokeri has a history of contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and reducing the victory margin of then UDF candidate to 20,000.

The LDF and NDA campaign also focused on pointing out that Rahul allegedly rarely came to the constituency after his win from there in 2019 and that he abandoned them after his win in 2024. Both political fronts have claimed that Priyanka too will follow in her brother's footsteps.

The LDF and NDA are also of the view that Rahul won in the general elections held in April as the people thought he would be the next prime minister, which would not be the case this time round.