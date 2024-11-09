Wayanad By-poll: Case Registered After Food Kits Bearing Congress Leaders' Photos Seized

Wayanad: Police have registered a case over the distribution of food kits bearing the pictures and symbols of UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election.

It is learnt that the case has been registered by Tirunelli police after the Election Commission's flying squad seized the food kits, with the permission of Mananthavadi Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

Congress constituency president VS Sasikumar, native of Tholpetty, Venat house has been named in the FIR. The kits, reportedly stored at a rice mill near Congress leader Sasikumar’s residence in Tholpetty, were earmarked for distribution among landslide-affected residents in areas like Meppadi, Mundakai, and Chooralmala.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the seized food kits, containing tea dust, sugar, rice, and other grocery items, and carrying pictures of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, and Deputy CMD K Shivakumar, were seized from a flour mill located near the residence of a local Congress leader.

The ruling left party leaders have alleged that the kits were brought for distribution to voters in an attempt to influence them in favour of the Congress in the November 13 by-poll. However, Congress said that these were the same kits previously brought in for distribution to the survivors of the Wayanad landslide disaster on July 30.