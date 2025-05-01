'Dawn Of Orange Economy': At WAVES Summit, PM Modi Says India Becoming Global Film, Music, Gaming Hub

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the WAVES summit will lay the foundation for a global ecosystem housing international talent and creativity. Stressing the need for upping the growth quotient of content creation economy, he said the time is ripe for the create in India and create for the world.

The current era marks the sunrise era of the 'Orange economy' in India, the Prime Minister said adding that the three pillars of the Orange economy are content, creativity and culture. "We are witnessing the growth era of the Orange economy. The three pillars of the Orange economy are content, creativity and culture," he said.

"Today India is emerging as a global hub of music, film and gaming. With the orange economy booming, India's graphic and animation industry will face tremendous growth and bring economic prosperity for the nation" the Prime Minister said in his keynote address as he inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai.

Inaugurating the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here, he said it was the right time for "create in India, create for world" when the world is looking for new ways of storytelling, while India has so much more to offer.

Modi batted for creative responsibility, saying technology is playing an increasingly important role in people's lives and extra effort was needed to maintain human sensitivity. "Humans should not be turned into robots. We need to make them more sensitive," he stressed.

The prime minister called for protecting the young generation from anti-humanity ideas. Modi's comments came amid increasing debate over controversial online content, which has prompted the Supreme Court to seek a response from the government.

The prime minister said the WAVES has the potential to provide global talent a platform at a time when India is emerging as an international hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music and live concerts.

Like Indian 'khana' (cuisine), I am sure Indian 'gaana' (songs) will also become globally popular, he said, adding the screen size may be becoming mini but the message (India's stories) is becoming mega.

He added, "Even though the screen size is getting smaller, the scope is becoming infinite." The summit aims to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment and digital innovation by bringing together creators, start-ups, industry leaders and policy-makers from across the world.

Reflecting on India's rich cinematic history, Modi noted that on May 3, 1913, India’s first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, was released, directed by the pioneering filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke. He recalled that Phalke’s birth anniversary was celebrated just a day earlier. He underscored the impact of Indian cinema over the past century, stating that it has successfully taken India's cultural essence to every corner of the world.

He highlighted the popularity of Raj Kapoor in Russia, the global recognition of Satyajit Ray at Cannes, and the Oscar-winning success of RRR, emphasising how Indian filmmakers continue to shape global narratives. He also acknowledged the cinematic poetry of Guru Dutt, the social reflections of Ritwik Ghatak, the musical genius of AR Rahman, and the epic storytelling of SS Rajamouli, stating that each of these artists has brought Indian culture to life for millions worldwide.

Modi also remarked that Indian cinema legends were honoured through commemorative postage stamps, paying tribute to their contributions to the industry.

Emphasising the importance of India's creative capability and global collaboration, the Prime Minister remarked that over the years, he has engaged with professionals from gaming, music, filmmaking, and acting, discussing ideas and insights that deepened his understanding of the creative industries.

He highlighted a unique initiative undertaken during Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, where singers from 150 countries came together to perform 'Vaishnav Jan To', a hymn written by Narsinh Mehta nearly 500-600 years ago. He stated that this global artistic effort created a significant impact, bringing the world together in harmony.

He further noted that several individuals present at the summit had contributed to the Gandhi One Fifty initiative by creating short video messages, advancing Gandhi’s philosophies. He remarked that the collective strength of India's creative world, combined with international collaboration, has already demonstrated its potential, and that vision has now materialised as WAVES.

Reflecting on the deep-rooted connection between creativity and human experience, stating that a child's journey begins with the lullaby of a mother, their first introduction to sound and music, Modi remarked that just as a mother weaves dreams for her child, creative professionals shape the dreams of an era. He underscored that the essence of WAVES lies in bringing together such visionary individuals who inspire and influence generations through their art.

Modi underscored India's deep-rooted artistic and spiritual heritage at the WAVES Summit, highlighting the concept of Naad Brahma, the divine sound. He remarked that Indian mythology has always expressed divinity through music and dance, citing Lord Shiva’s Damru as the first cosmic sound, Goddess Saraswati’s Veena as the rhythm of wisdom, Lord Krishna’s flute as an eternal message of love, and Lord Vishnu’s shankha as a call for positive energy.

He emphasised that the mesmerising cultural presentation at the summit also reflected this rich heritage. Declaring that "this is the right time," Modi reiterated India’s vision of Create in India, Create for the World, asserting that the country’s storytelling tradition offers an invaluable treasure spanning thousands of years.

He highlighted that India's stories are timeless, thought-provoking, and truly global, encompassing not just cultural themes but also science, sports, courage, and bravery. He remarked that India’s storytelling landscape blends science with fiction, and heroism with innovation, forming a vast and diverse creative ecosystem. He called upon the WAVES platform to take on the responsibility of sharing India’s extraordinary stories with the world, bringing them to future generations through new and engaging formats.