ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Media And Entertainment Industry To Reach $100 Bn Within Next Decade: Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his son Anant Ambani and others attend the WAVES Summit ( PTI )

Mumbai: India's versatile media and entertainment industry can grow more than three-fold to USD 100 billion in the next decade, creating millions of jobs and a ripple effect across sectors, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.

Ambani, whose group controls Network18 - one of India's largest media conglomerates - as well as digital platforms, entertainment channels and content streaming platforms, said the fusion of storytelling and digital technologies has created a strategic and economic opportunity.

"India's media and entertainment industry is today valued at USD 28 billion. It can grow to over USD 100 billion in the next decade. This growth will drive entrepreneurship, generate millions of jobs, and create a ripple effect across sectors," he said while speaking at the inaugural session of the WAVES 2025 conference here.

Stating that India has become a front-ranking digital nation, he said the fusion of storytelling and digital technologies is unique to India.

"It has multiplied the impact and reach of entertainment and cultural experiences beyond imagination. The tools of AI and immersive technologies can make our stories more captivating than ever before — and take them instantly to audiences across languages, countries, and cultures."

By mastering these tools, India's super-talented young creators will rule the global entertainment industry with blockbusters, Ambani noted.

"In an increasingly turbulent and uncertain world, our stories give the hope of a better future with their power to unite, inspire, and enrich," he said.

India's entertainment and cultural industry is not just soft power - it is real power.