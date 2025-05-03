ETV Bharat / bharat

WAVES 2025: Nita Ambani Announces To Organise 'Grand Indian Weekend' At Lincoln Center In US

Nita Ambani spoke during the WAVES 2025, which is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Nita Ambani announces to organise Grand Indian Weekend in the United States
File photo of Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani (ETV Bharat)
Published : May 3, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST

Mumbai: Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani has announced that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will organise the 'Grand Indian Weekend' at the prestigious Lincoln Center in New York in the United States of America (USA).

Ambani was speaking during the WAVES 2025 being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in suburban Bandra-Kurla Complex. She also believes that Indian art and crafts will shape the aesthetics and fashion of the world.

According to Ambani, the Indian art and culture will be showcased to the world. She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to organise WAVES 2025. "Thank you to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. In this program (to be held in New York), Indian artisans, weavers, songs, music, dance, fashion, and delicious food will be presented under one roof," quipped Ambani.

"India has been captivating the world with its wisdom, strength and beauty for centuries, but somewhere its voice was diminishing. But now this voice has become stronger again with a new strength. For this, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to PM Modi's vision and leadership, India's voice has increased to a greater extent," she said.

"Be it Yoga or digital, cultural policy to the G20 summit and WAVES 2025, India is inspiring everyone in the world more than ever. For this, we would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi," added Ambani.

She stressed that Reliance Foundation has always given importance to art and cultural environment in India and it has reached the grassroots.

"India is like a jewel for the world. India has given the world the gift of Yoga and Ayurveda. Truth, non-violence and unity are the strength of the country. India will soon emerge as the third-largest economy in the world," Ambani concluded.

