ETV Bharat / bharat

WAVES 2025 Concludes In Mumbai With Global Participation And Promises Of Economic Growth

Speakers at WAVES Summit on the concluding day of the summit in Mumbai on Sunday. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The WAVES 2025 conference, organised at BKC, Mumbai, from May 1, concluded today on its fourth and final day. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from national and international delegates across diverse fields, including art, music, theatre, media, journalism, technology, audio-visual content, and creative writing.

The conference was jointly organised by the Central and Maharashtra governments and received an overwhelming response, according to a press briefing by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Talents Got a Platform

“Eminent personalities from various fields attended WAVES. Many creative artists and content creators were given a national platform through this event. Their talents were recognised, and in the future, they will help take India’s name forward. Such conferences not only spotlight talent but also contribute to economic growth,” said Ashutosh Mohle, Nodal Officer for the event.

Boost to the Economy

Rajesh Joshi, Venue Partner at Warmup Ventures, highlighted the wide appeal of the exhibition. “Being a Sunday, we expect large crowds today. This is a significant platform under the Start-up India initiative. As people progress through such opportunities, so will the country. Grassroots talents also showcased their creativity here, brought into the spotlight through the power of technology.”