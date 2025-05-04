WAVES 2025 Concludes In Mumbai With Global Participation And Promises Of Economic Growth

Mumbai: The WAVES 2025 conference, organised at BKC, Mumbai, from May 1, concluded today on its fourth and final day. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from national and international delegates across diverse fields, including art, music, theatre, media, journalism, technology, audio-visual content, and creative writing.
The conference was jointly organised by the Central and Maharashtra governments and received an overwhelming response, according to a press briefing by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
Talents Got a Platform
“Eminent personalities from various fields attended WAVES. Many creative artists and content creators were given a national platform through this event. Their talents were recognised, and in the future, they will help take India’s name forward. Such conferences not only spotlight talent but also contribute to economic growth,” said Ashutosh Mohle, Nodal Officer for the event.
Boost to the Economy
Rajesh Joshi, Venue Partner at Warmup Ventures, highlighted the wide appeal of the exhibition. “Being a Sunday, we expect large crowds today. This is a significant platform under the Start-up India initiative. As people progress through such opportunities, so will the country. Grassroots talents also showcased their creativity here, brought into the spotlight through the power of technology.”
Major Foreign Investment and Rural Participation
Sandeep Jhingran, Chief Growth Officer at the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI), underscored the international scale of the event. “WAVES was not limited to urban participation--children from rural areas also demonstrated their skills--we plan to organise more such conferences in the future.
Substantial foreign investments have been made, and the Maharashtra government has approved multiple agreements. While exact figures will be available by tomorrow, this platform has proven vital for the careers and businesses of many.”
WAVES 2025 has successfully positioned itself as a catalyst for innovation, inclusivity, and investment in India’s growing media and entertainment ecosystem.
Read more: Foreigners Throng Ramoji Group Stall As WAVES 2025 Heads Towards Conclusion