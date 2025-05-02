WAVES 2025: Citizens Across Globe Are Visiting Ramoji Group Stall

Mumbai: The stall of the Ramoji Group at the WAVES 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre continues to be a hit on the second day.
WAVES 2025 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday. The conference is being attended by several leading film personalities across the globe.
Like on Thursday, visitors across the globe, including from different states in India continued to flock to the stall of the Ramoji Group, which runs Eenadu, the largest selling Telugu newspaper.
The visitors, who come to the stall, are asking about the Ramoji Group and the different initiatives taken by it.
Sandeep, who works with Amazon and has come all the way from Hyderabad, told ETV Bharat, "The Union government has brought together people from media, content and working in audio-visual formats under one roof at WAVES 2025. This is a very good initiative of the Centre. I had the opportunity to visit the stall of Ramoji Group. Since I come from Hyderabad, I have special affection about Ramoji Group and Eenadu." He was quick to add that he was yet to visit Ramoji Film City and his intent to visit the world's largest film city at least once. "I am extremely elated after visiting the Ramoji Group stall and I got enormous information about the Ramoji Group and their activities."
Like Sandeep, several others have come from Delhi, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, made a stop at the Ramoji Group pavillion. Not only Indians, but also people from across the globe visited the unique stall, which is garnering eyeballs.
The representatives of the Ramoji Group not only answered the queries of the visitors but also gave them information about the different organisations under it.
The visitors from foreign countries also took pamphlets from the stall to get additional information about the Ramoji Group, which is one of the largest in India.
The Ramoji Group, has been successfully running Usha Kiron Movies for the past four decades. The Group also runs ETV Entertainment, ETV news channels, ETV Om Life, ETV Win, Eenadu FM, ETV Bharat and ETV Bal Bharat.
The first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is planned as a milestone event for the Media and Entertainment(ME) sector, and is hosted by the Government of India. The summit is open to public till May 4. The summit offers an opportunity to industry professionals, investors, creators, or innovators to connect, collaborate, innovate and contribute to the ME landscape.
