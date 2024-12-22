Watevagu Camp In PLGA Stronghold To Boost Anti-Naxalite Ops

Bijapur: The security establishment has added another camp, Watevagu, in Bijapur to intensify the anti-Naxlite operations. The location of the camp is known as the stronghold of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA).

It is expected that the new camp will tame the Maoists and help boost development in the area.

The Watevagu camp has come up under the Niyyad Nellnar scheme as the government tried to ensure development work percolates to the Naxal-affected areas.

Naxalites often create havoc in the area by blowing up roads, bridges and culverts, and school buildings and the new camp is likely to strengthen the network of the security establishment by bringing rations and medical facilities to the people of the hinterland.

The area where the camp has been opened has been a safe zone for PLGA’s Battalion No. 1 for years. The new camp will counter the Naxalites’ nefarious activities.

The people of Bastar have been yearning for basic amenities like electricity, water and roads for years and these facilities will now be provided to them through Watevagu camps along with enhancing mobile and medical connectivity.

In his recent visit to Bastar, Home Minister Amit Shah said 287 Naxalites had been killed in encounters, around 1,000 others had been arrested by the security forces and 837 Naxalites had surrendered before the security forces in the last year in the state.

"This shows how the change of the government has expedited the fight against Naxalism. Four top Naxalites have been neutralized and for the first time in the last four decades, the civilian and security forces' killings have come down below 100," he said.