Water Bills Will Be Waived within 15 Days if Vote for INDIA Bloc Candidates in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked people in Delhi to vote for INDIA bloc candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls so that their voices can be heard in Parliament and also inflated water bills can be waived within 15 days.

While addressing the people of Delhi at the party headquarters here, Kejriwal said," You people love us, but vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha. This time, give all seven seats in the Lok Sabha elections to the INDIA Alliance. No LG (Lieutenant Governor) will be able to trouble you. The voice of the people of Delhi will be heard in the Parliament. After winning all seven seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the water bills of all the people of Delhi will be waived within 15 days."

"I will also fix the water bill. Don't worry. Your son is alive," added Kejriwal. "You should vote for INDIA bloc candidates from Delhi and send them to Parliament in the Lok Sabha elections. This will create a protective shield around Delhi and no LG will be able to do anything," Kejriwal asserted.

"I assure you that within 15 days of the Lok Sabha elections and the win of INDIA bloc candidates, your water bills will come down to zero," he added.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said, "11 lakh people in Delhi are facing unreasonable water bills. People have received bills up to Rs 21 lakh. All the bills are wrong and this trend started during the COVID period when a water bill of up to Rs 3.5 lakh was made for a house that was closed without a meter reading."

"But as long as your son Arvind Kejriwal is alive, no connection will be disconnected. People who feel their water bill is wrong should not pay the water bill. We will not allow BJP people to commit hooliganism. We are a responsible government. If the bills of 11 lakh people are settled then it will take 80 years," he said.

"We had made a scheme that the water bill would be prepared based on the average of any two correct bills in the previous years. Delhi Jal Board passed this scheme but BJP people stopped this scheme. The officer was threatened. Officers are crying that if they bring this scheme to the cabinet, they will be transferred... they will be suspended. Like (AAP leaders) Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, they will be put in jail by ED (Enforcement Directorate) or CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) in false cases. If we want to do any good work, BJP stops us by threatening the officers. BJP people hate the people of Delhi," he added.

"People of Delhi formed the AAP government thrice. That's why BJP people hate the people of Delhi. They are taking revenge as to how a common man was made the Chief Minister. I will stand like a wall and will not let you people be tortured. I love you people. I can do anything for you guys. I used to work for an NGO in the slums of Delhi but you people made me the Chief Minister. Gave such a big responsibility. I can't repay you guys even in seven births," the Chief Minister said.

Slamming the BJP and the Lieutenant Governor, Kejriwal said that the party played dirty politics by bulldosing the Mohalla Clinic. According to Kejriwal, last year, the supply of medicines to the mohalla clinics was stopped but he fought and the mohalla clinics are running today.

"We tried to install CCTV cameras, but these people stopped the file. We staged a 'dharna' at the Lieutenant Governor's house for 10 days, after which the file was passed. If we had a government at the Centre, the work which was being done in two years would have been done in 10 days. Today, Delhi has the highest number of CCTV cameras installed in cities across the world. They stopped us from building schools but we built good schools. Today, children after getting enrolled from private schools are coming to study in government schools," Kejriwal claimed.