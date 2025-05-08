ETV Bharat / bharat

Watching Situation Very Closely: Top US Army General After Op Sindoor

US is closely watching the situation after the terror attack in Pahalgam and wants India and Pakistan to “stop” the conflict, says Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump wants both nations to stop the conflict and can do anything to help
File Photo of U.S. President Donald Trump (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 8, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST

2 Min Read

New York/Washington: A top American military commander has said that the US is “watching the situation very closely” after Indian military strikes on terror targets in PoK and Pakistan's Punjab province. India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday, hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“It’s right now too early to opine on any of that. We’re watching the situation very closely. We’re nested with our higher headquarters and USINDOPACOM as the information about these strikes becomes more clear,” US Army Pacific Commanding General, General Ronald Clark said during a digital press briefing Wednesday.

The United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) is one of six geographic Unified Combatant Commands of the United States Armed Forces, headquartered in Hawaii. Clark was responding to a question on the US view of the developing situation after the strikes by India. Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he wants India and Pakistan to “stop” the conflict, saying if he can do anything to “help”, he will be there.

“Oh it’s so terrible. My position is I get along with both. I know both very well and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop and hopefully they can stop now. They have gone tit for tat, so hopefully they can stop now. I know both, we get along with both countries very well.

“Good relationships with both and I want to see it stop. And If I can do anything to help, I will be there,” Trump said in response to a question on the “war” between India and Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday that the Indian military carried out a “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible” strike to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan to “deter and to pre-empt” any further terrorist strikes.

Addressing a packed press conference, Misri said it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 attack be brought to justice as there was “no demonstrable” step from Islamabad to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control.

New York/Washington: A top American military commander has said that the US is “watching the situation very closely” after Indian military strikes on terror targets in PoK and Pakistan's Punjab province. India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday, hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“It’s right now too early to opine on any of that. We’re watching the situation very closely. We’re nested with our higher headquarters and USINDOPACOM as the information about these strikes becomes more clear,” US Army Pacific Commanding General, General Ronald Clark said during a digital press briefing Wednesday.

The United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) is one of six geographic Unified Combatant Commands of the United States Armed Forces, headquartered in Hawaii. Clark was responding to a question on the US view of the developing situation after the strikes by India. Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he wants India and Pakistan to “stop” the conflict, saying if he can do anything to “help”, he will be there.

“Oh it’s so terrible. My position is I get along with both. I know both very well and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop and hopefully they can stop now. They have gone tit for tat, so hopefully they can stop now. I know both, we get along with both countries very well.

“Good relationships with both and I want to see it stop. And If I can do anything to help, I will be there,” Trump said in response to a question on the “war” between India and Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday that the Indian military carried out a “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible” strike to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan to “deter and to pre-empt” any further terrorist strikes.

Addressing a packed press conference, Misri said it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 attack be brought to justice as there was “no demonstrable” step from Islamabad to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FOREIGN SECRETARY VIKRAM MISRIOPERATION SINDOORPAKISTAN AND POKPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKUS ARMY GENERAL

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.