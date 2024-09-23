Storage Or Watching Of Child Pornography Is Offence Under POCSO Act: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that the Parliament bring an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for substituting the term "child pornography" with "child sexual exploitative and abuse material", and also held that that keeping child pornography material on a device would constitute an offence under POCSO Act.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY and comprising Justice J B Pardiwala said the replacement of the term "child pornography" with "child sexual exploitative and abuse material", is essential to reflect on the reality of such offences. “We have also requested the Union that in the meantime it may consider issuing an ordinance to bring around this amendment in the definition. Do not use the word child pornography instead say child sexual exploitative and abuse material”, said Justice Pardiwala, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The apex court also directed all courts not to use the term "child pornography" in any of the judicial orders.

Justice Pardiwala the apex court has made various other suggestions. "We have reached the conclusion that the high court committed an egregious error in passing the impugned judgment”, said Justice Pardiwala, setting aside the high court judgment. The apex court restored the criminal proceedings against a man in the trial court, who was acquitted by the high court. The CJI said it is a landmark judgment.

The apex court’s judgment came on a plea against a Madras High Court order, which said that mere downloading and watching child pornography is not an offence under the POCSO Act and the Information Technology law. In January 2024, the Madras High Court quashed the criminal case against a 28-year-old man, S Harish, charged by the prosecution for downloading and watching on his mobile phone some pornographic content involving children. The high court had set free Harish under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Information Technology Act, 2000. The apex court's detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.