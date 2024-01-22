Watch: Ram Lalla in full glory

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The grand idol of Ram Lalla - the child form of the Lord Rama - was unveiled on Monday here.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 51-inch majestic idol crafted by Mysore-based master sculptor Arun Yogiraj shows a captivating portrayal of 'Bhagram Shri Ram' in the standing position, holding a golden bow and arrow.

The 200 kg idol, made from a single black stone, captivates with its exquisite portrayal of Lord Shri Ram as a five-year-old child. The statue, standing at a height of 4.24 feet and a width of three feet, emanates an aura of divine allure, leaving onlookers in awe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applied 'Kajal' to the eyes of the lord with a gold needle during the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

What sets this idol apart is not just its visual appeal but also the intricate details carved into the black stone. Alongside the depiction of Lord Shri Ram, the idol showcases the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu – Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashuram, Ram, Krishna, Buddha, and Kalki.

The divine presence is further highlighted by the inclusion of Hanuman on one side of the statue and Garuda on the other, adding to the spiritual significance of the idol.

The size of Lord Shri Ram's statue and the height of its placement have been carefully planned with advice from respected Indian space scientists. This thoughtful design ensures that every year on Ram Navami, the ninth day of the bright phase of the Chaitra month, Lord Surya will personally bless Shri Ram.

The sunlight will directly shine on his forehead at noon, creating a bright and divine spectacle. The idol of Lord Ram has been placed on the ground floor of the temple.

The idols of Lord Ram's brothers, besides Sita and Hanuman, will be placed on the first floor of the grand temple. According to the Ram Temple trust chairman Champat Rai, placing of Hanuman and Sita idols on the first floor would take another eight months.