Watch: President Murmu Breaks Down As Visually Impaired Children Sing A Song To Wish Her On Birthday

President Droupadi Murmu was visibly moved to tears as students of NIEPVD touched hearts by singing a soulful song to wish her on her birthday.

Published : June 20, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST

Dehradun: It was a sight that moved everyone present in the auditorium of the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) in Dehradun, as President Droupadi Murmu broke down in tears when a group of children of the institute sang a heartfelt song to wish her on her 67th birthday on Friday (June 20).

President Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, attended an event at the NIEPVD on Friday when the students of the institute wished her with a birthday song.

Addressing the children, the president said she got emotional as they sang beautifully. "I could not hold back my tears. They were singing so beautifully. They were singing from their heart," she said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the country extended wishes to President Murmu on her birthday. PM Modi said her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country.

"Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone. She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," said PM Modi in a post on X.

Wishing President Murmu on her special day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Heartiest wishes to Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on her birthday," Sarma posted.

"Rising from humble origins, her life is a lesson in courage, dedication and humility. She is a beacon of inspiration for millions of people who dare to dream," he said.

