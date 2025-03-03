ETV Bharat / bharat

World Wildlife Day: PM Modi Goes On Lion Safari In Gujarat

PM Modi went on lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Junagadh district on March, 3, 2025. ( Source: X@narendramodi )

Sasan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Monday morning, on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day, during his tour of the state.

Modi had a night halt at Sinh Sadan, a forest guest house managed by the state forest department, in Sasan after his arrival from Somnath where he offered prayers at the Lord Shiv temple, the first among 12 jyotirlingas, on Sunday evening.

From Sinh Sadan, the PM went on the lion safari, with some ministers and senior forest department officials accompanying him.

At Sasan Gir, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, the prime minister will also chair the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife.

The NBWL has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens and secretaries from various states.