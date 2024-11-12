ETV Bharat / bharat

Watch: Kashmir's 'Meadow Of Gold' Draped In Blanket Of White As Upper Reaches Get Fresh Snowfall

Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district received fresh snowfall bringing cheer to the face of tourists.

Fresh snowfall at Sonamarag in central Kashmir's Ganderbal. The fresh snowfall at higher reaches and rain in plains has ended dry spell
Fresh snowfall at Sonamarag in central Kashmir's Ganderbal (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Srinagar: Upper reaches in Kashmir received fresh snowfall even as rains lashed plains bringing an end to a prolonged dry spell in the valley on Tuesday.

Kashmir Meadow Of Gold Sonamarg Draped In Blanket Of White (ETV Bharat)

According to officials, the upper reaches in the valley including Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Sonamarg tourist resort in central Kashmir received season's first snowfall starting Monday bringing cheers to the tourists. Besides the twin tourist spots, parts of Kupwara and Bandipora districts in north Kashmir also witnessed fresh snowfall leading to the temporary closure of Srinagar-Leh national highway and other vital routes in the higher reaches of the valley as per officials.

The authorities, including the Border Roads Organisation have pressed their men and machinery into service to clear the snow and restore vehicular movement along the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Besides the Srinagar-Leh highway, the fresh snowfall also led to temporary closure of Mughal Road, the alternate route connecting the Kashmir valley with Jammu region, and Sinthan Top, which connects Bandipora with the frontier Gurez sector for vehicular traffic due to slippery conditions as per officials.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather in the valley till November 13. From November 14-15, there is a possibility of light rain/light snow, especially in the higher reaches, at many places of Kashmir and few places of Jammu Division, while on November 16, there are chances of light rain/light snow in the higher reaches at scattered places, the MeT Office sai adding from November 17-23, the weather would remain generally dry.

KASHMIR KASHMIR WEATHER KASHMIR WEATHER FORECAST KASHMIR SNOWFALL SNOWFALL IN SONAMARG

