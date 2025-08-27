Watch: Building Crashes Minutes After Army's Daring Helicopter Rescue Op In Punjab

Madhopur: The Indian Army's Aviation wing undertook a high-risk helicopter rescue operation, evacuating stranded civilians and CRPF personnel from a building that crashed into raging floodwaters minutes later at Madhopur Headworks near Pathankot in Punjab on Wednesday.

Even though the building was at imminent risk of collapse, the Army launched the daring rescue operation, landing the chopper on the building's terrace and rescuing those trapped. The timely decision saved several lives and proved how the Army's quick response avoided a potential tragedy.

Building Crashes Minutes After Army's Daring Helicopter Rescue Op In Punjab (X@adgpi)

"Braving challenging weather and rapidly rising waters, the team’s swift and fearless response ensured every life was brought to safety," the Indian Army said in a post on X this morning. "At dawn today, Army Aviation helicopters were launched for a rescue mission that tested nerves, skill and determination," it said.

In one of the videos shared by the Army, the helicopter is seen landing on the building's terrace. Another one shows the building crashing into the gushing waters with the helicopter hovering above after the crucial rescue operation.

Despite dangerous flying conditions, Army pilots brought their helicopter down on a building that was already on the verge of collapse, a feat demanding the highest level of flying skills and unmatched bravery. Risking their own lives, the soldiers ensured that every single stranded person was lifted to safety.

The building on which the helicopter had landed gave way shortly after the evacuation, highlighting the timely and decisive rescue efforts.

Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and other northern states are witnessing monsoon fury with rains triggering floods and landslides. At least 30 people were killed in a landslide that occurred on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.