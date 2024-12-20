Watch: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi Gifts ‘1984’ Printed Tote Bag To Priyanka Gandhi

ETV Bharat / bharat

This comes days after Priyanka carried tote bags with messages and symbols expressing solidarity with Palestine and Bangladeshi minorities, which triggered criticism from the BJP.

BJP MP Aprajita Sarangi Gifts ‘1984’ Printed Tote Bag To Priyanka Gandhi
BJP MP Aprajita Sarangi Gifts ‘1984’ Printed Tote Bag To Priyanka Gandhi (Social Media Video Grab)
Published : 52 minutes ago

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Aprajita Sarangi on Friday gifted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a tote bag with ‘1984’ emblazoned on it, probably alluding to the anti-Sikh riots following former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.

A video shows Sarangi presenting the bag to Priyanka in the Parliament’s hallways, where she accepted it and continued walking.

This comes days after Priyanka carried tote bags with messages and symbols expressing solidarity with Palestine and Bangladeshi minorities. His gesture triggered criticism from the BJP.

BJP's IT department chief Amit Malviya called Priyanka’s 'a bigger disaster than Rahul Gandhi.' "At the end of this Parliament session, observe a two minute silence for everyone in the Congress, who believed Priyanka Vadra was the long-awaited solution they should have embraced earlier. She is a bigger disaster than Rahul Gandhi, who thinks sporting a bag in support of Palestine in the Parliament is about fighting patriarchy. That is right. Crass communal virtue signaling to Muslims is now cloaked as stance against patriarchy! Make no mistake, Congress is the New Muslim League (sic)," he posted on X.

In response, Priyanka termed the criticism as "typical patriarchy." “Who is going to decide what clothes I will wear now. That is typical patriarchy that you decide what clothes women wear. I don't subscribe to it. I will wear what I want to," she wrote on X.

BJP's Sambit Patra also slammed Priyanka for the tote Palestine and Bangladesh tote bags, saying, "The Gandhi family has always been carrying the bag of appeasement.".

"The appeasement bag is the reason for their losses in elections," Patra said during a press conference.

