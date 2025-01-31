ETV Bharat / bharat

'India Stands In Solidarity With US': PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In DC Plane Crash

Prime Minister expressed expressed grief for the people who lost their lives in the mid-air collision involving two aircraft in Washington, DC.

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 9:44 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a collision between two aircraft in Washington DC. All 64 people aboard an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter were feared dead in what was likely to be the worst US aviation disaster in almost a quarter century, officials said Thursday.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington DC. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States."

