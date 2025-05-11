ETV Bharat / bharat

Was Ready To Target Karachi Port During 'Operation Sindoor', Says Indian Navy Chief Vice Admiral AN Pramod

He said that the Navy was fully capable of doing all this but was just waiting for the instructions of the Indian government.

Was Ready To Target Karachi Port During Operation Sindoor, Says Indian Navy Chief Vice Admiral AN Pramod
Indian Navy Chief Vice Admiral AN Pramod
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST

New Delhi: Director General of Naval Operations (DGNO) Vice Admiral AN Pramod on Sunday said that the Indian Navy was fully prepared to target and destroy selected targets in Pakistan, during ‘Operation Sindoor’, including its military installations at sea and on land, including Karachi Port on the night of May 9.

He said that the Navy was fully capable of doing all this, but was just waiting for the instructions from the government of India.

Addressing a joint press briefing of the three force commanders on ‘Operation Sindoor, Vice Admiral Pramod said, “After the cowardly attacks on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists on April 22, the Indian Navy immediately deployed its soldiers, warships, submarines and fighter aircraft in full combat readiness.”

“We tested the readiness of our weapons and warships in the Arabian Sea within 96 hours of the terrorist attack, and our forces remained deployed in the North Arabian Sea with full readiness and capability for decisive action against the enemy so that selected enemy targets on sea and land, including Karachi, could be attacked at the time of our choosing,” he explained.

DGNO claimed that the Indian Navy forced its Pakistani counterpart and its aerial units to remain in a “defensive posture”, mostly inside the ports or very close to the coast, which the Indian side constantly monitored.

“Our response has been measured, proportionate, and responsible from day one. The Indian Navy is deployed at sea to respond decisively to any hostile action by Pakistan,” Vice Admiral Pramod said.

“If they dare to escalate things, they know what is going to happen,” he said.

