Was Panic situation, Anti-Social Elements Were Also In Streets: Indian Returnees From Syria

Indians evacuated from Syria arrive at the airport in New Delhi on Saturday ( PTI )

New Delhi: A batch of Indian nationals, who returned to their homeland on Saturday after being evacuated from crisis-hit Syria, recalled the panic situation they faced in that country but praised the Indian Embassy there for being in "constant touch" with them.

Some of the returnees, soon after landing at the Delhi airport late evening, shared with media their experiences of the last week.

Sunil Dutt, a native of Chandigarh, and a mechanical engineer, alleged that there were some "anti-social elements" too in the streets who were also "looting stuff".

It was a very bad situation and sights of fire and sounds of bombarding made it worse, he said.

However, the Indian Embassy was in "constant touch with us" and its personnel" asked us to be calm, not open doors" to ensure safety, Dutt told reporters at Delhi airport.

India has evacuated from Syria all its nationals who wished to return home after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government in the Arab nation.

The Syrian government collapsed on Sunday as the rebels seized control of capital Damascus after capturing several other prominent cities and towns.

"We have evacuated all Indian nationals in Syria who wished to return home following recent developments in that country. So far, 77 Indian nationals from Syria have been evacuated," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday during his weekly briefing.

The Indian Embassy personnel in Damascus accompanied them to the border, after which our mission in Lebanon received them and facilitated their immigration, he said.

Sachit Kapoor, a resident of Greater Noida, was also among the Indians who arrived in Delhi on Saturday.