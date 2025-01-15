ETV Bharat / bharat

Wars Will Become More Violent, Unpredictable: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh said emergence of "non-state actors" in many countries and their resorting to terrorism is a "matter of concern".

Rajnath Singh addresses during the commissioning of three frontline naval combatants (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 8:53 PM IST

Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said emergence of "non-state actors" in many countries and their resorting to terrorism is a "matter of concern". In his address at an event here to mark the 77th Army Day, he also said conflicts and wars will become more violent and unpredictable. In the beginning of his speech, Singh said he bowed to the brave land of Pune, the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji and freedom fighters like Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

He said for maintaining peace, strength is essential. The emergence of non-state actors in many countries and their resorting to terrorism is also a matter of concern, Singh said. In his address, he also said that self-reliance is necessary to achieve strategic autonomy.

The defence minister emphasised on the need of a robust security system, strong military and secure borders to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He asserted that the Ministry of Defence is constantly striving to bolster the strength of the armed forces by equipping them with latest weapons and platforms, and the focus is on modernisation through self-reliance.

TAGGED:

