War Veteran Havildar Baldev Singh, Who Fought Alongside Brigadier Usman, Dies At 93

Jammu: Havildar (Retd) Baldev Singh, who fought alongside Brigadier Usman of 50 Para during the battle of Naushera and Jhangar in 1947-48 as a member of Bal Sena, passed away last night after prolonged illness in Naushera area of Rajouri. After joining the Army in 1950, Singh fought the wars of 1961, 62 and 1965 and was even recalled for eight months after his retirement to participate in the 1971 war.

He was one of the few soldiers alive who fought these wars and played a role in protecting the country’s borders every time he took part in wars. Born on September 27, 1931 in a small village Naunihal in Naushera, Baldev Singh volunteered to join the Bal Sena in 1947 when he was just 16 years old. During the first war with Pakistan after partition, boys between the ages of 12 to 16 joined as volunteers in Bal Sena to serve as dispatch runners during critical moments and were later on given the option by first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru to join the Indian Army. He took this opportunity and became a soldier and remained a soldier till his last breath.

He and other Bal Sainiks were presented with gramophones and watches by the late PM Pandit Nehru. Havildar Baldev Singh enlisted in the Indian Army on November 14, 1950, and served the nation with dedication and valour for nearly three decades. His distinguished service spanned multiple wars, including the 1961, 1962, and 1965 Indo-Pak Wars. “After retiring in October 1969, he was recalled during the Indo-Pak War of 1971 and served in the 11 JAT Battalion (25 Infantry Division) for an additional eight months before returning to civilian life,” Jammu based defence spokesman said.