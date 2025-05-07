ETV Bharat / bharat

War Not The Answer, Terrorists Must Be Hunted Down: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray On Operation Sindoor

Thackeray said the government must be asked why a terror attack could take place in Pahalgam first place and why there was no security arrangement.

A file photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
A file photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST

2 Min Read

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said war is not a solution to the problem of terrorism, and the government should prioritise finding the perpetrators of terror attacks. His remarks come against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, launched by the armed forces to carry out missile strikes on terrorist camps and targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Thackeray said the government must be questioned about why a terror attack could take place in Pahalgam in the first place. "War is no answer to a terrorist attack. In the US, they (terrorists) toppled the Twin Towers, attacked the Pentagon. The US did not wage a war. They killed those terrorists," the MNS chief said.

"You have not found the terrorists who attacked (tourists in Pahalgam). Why was there no security in a place where thousands of tourists have been going for the last many years? It is more important to carry out a combing operation inside our country and hunt them down. The airstrike, distracting people....this, war can not be the solution," he added.

Instead of Wednesday's planned mock drill of civil defence, a "combing operation" should be carried out all over the country, he further said.

Criticising what he called a misplaced show of strength, Thackeray said, "There seems to be a desire to create a war-like situation in another country. Now we see mock drills and sirens (going off). But we need to ask the fundamental question."

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his itinerary in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. "The PM was in Saudi Arabia when this (terror attack) happened, and he returned early, only to go to Bihar for campaigning. That was not necessary. He went to Kerala for the inauguration of Adani's port and later came to Mumbai for the WAVES function. If the situation was so grave, all this could have been avoided," Thackeray, who backed Modi during the 2024 general elections, said.

The government's failures need to be pointed out, he said, adding the country does not need a symbolic response. "Find the terrorists, dismantle their networks, and tackle the drug menace that is spreading through our streets. Nothing is done by naming it 'Operation Sindoor'. What steps you take are important," he said.

Also Read:

  1. Operation Sindoor: Former Defence Minister Antony Exudes Confidence In Army To Wipe Out Cross-border Terror Camps
  2. JeM Chief Masood Azhar Says 10 Members Of His Family, 4 Others Killed In India's Missile Attack

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said war is not a solution to the problem of terrorism, and the government should prioritise finding the perpetrators of terror attacks. His remarks come against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, launched by the armed forces to carry out missile strikes on terrorist camps and targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Thackeray said the government must be questioned about why a terror attack could take place in Pahalgam in the first place. "War is no answer to a terrorist attack. In the US, they (terrorists) toppled the Twin Towers, attacked the Pentagon. The US did not wage a war. They killed those terrorists," the MNS chief said.

"You have not found the terrorists who attacked (tourists in Pahalgam). Why was there no security in a place where thousands of tourists have been going for the last many years? It is more important to carry out a combing operation inside our country and hunt them down. The airstrike, distracting people....this, war can not be the solution," he added.

Instead of Wednesday's planned mock drill of civil defence, a "combing operation" should be carried out all over the country, he further said.

Criticising what he called a misplaced show of strength, Thackeray said, "There seems to be a desire to create a war-like situation in another country. Now we see mock drills and sirens (going off). But we need to ask the fundamental question."

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his itinerary in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. "The PM was in Saudi Arabia when this (terror attack) happened, and he returned early, only to go to Bihar for campaigning. That was not necessary. He went to Kerala for the inauguration of Adani's port and later came to Mumbai for the WAVES function. If the situation was so grave, all this could have been avoided," Thackeray, who backed Modi during the 2024 general elections, said.

The government's failures need to be pointed out, he said, adding the country does not need a symbolic response. "Find the terrorists, dismantle their networks, and tackle the drug menace that is spreading through our streets. Nothing is done by naming it 'Operation Sindoor'. What steps you take are important," he said.

Also Read:

  1. Operation Sindoor: Former Defence Minister Antony Exudes Confidence In Army To Wipe Out Cross-border Terror Camps
  2. JeM Chief Masood Azhar Says 10 Members Of His Family, 4 Others Killed In India's Missile Attack

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA NAVNIRMAN SENARAJ THACKERAYNARENDRA MODIPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKOPERATION SINDOOR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.