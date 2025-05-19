'War Is Not Over Yet': Amit Thackeray Writes To PM Modi Requesting To Stop Tiranga Yatras, BJP Counters

Mumbai: Days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray criticised the Centre's handling of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, his son and MNS leader Amit Thackeray has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop the Tiranga rallies being organised across the country following Operation Sindoor under which the Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

With Operation Sindoor becoming a significant moment displaying India's strong stance against terrorism, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched Tiranga Yatras to honour the Armed Forces. However, Amit Thackeray stated that these celebrations are premature, as the "conflict is not fully resolved yet".

"The war is not yet over. We have only agreed to a ceasefire. Why is the government in such a celebratory mood? We need to exercise patience and mourn the lives lost. This is not the time for celebrations. Stop it," Thackeray mentioned in the letter to PM Modi.

In response, Mumbai BJP leader Ashish Shelar firmly stated that the Tiranga rallies would continue as planned. "Right now, the whole world is praising India, its strength and diplomacy. We don't pay attention to what someone says. In no way we will be deterred by the comments," Shelar said.

What Exactly Thackeray Said In Letter To PM

In his letter, Amit Thackeray expressed gratitude to PM Modi for taking firm decisions on national security. As a tribute to the heroes who have served the country, citizens should have some patience at this time, he mentioned.

"The war is not over yet. This is only a ceasefire for a certain period of time. The outcome of the war is not yet clear, hence, victory celebrations should be avoided, and people should exercise some patience," he stated.

Amit Thackeray also requested that victory rallies be avoided until the outcome of the war is clear. "There is a confusion in the society regarding the activities currently being carried out as symbol of victory. This situation is not one of victory but of ceasefire. Therefore, the celebrations happening while our brave soldiers have lost their lives are painful to the hearts of many," Thackeray stated in his letter.

