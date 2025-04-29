If Govt Of India Wants War With Pakistan, We Accept It: Kashmir Legislator After Pahalgam Attack

Jammu: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a legislator from south Kashmir has denounced war, but said if the government of India decides to fight against the neighbouring country, he accepts it.

MLA Shopian Shabir Kullay on Pahalgam attack (ETV Bharat)

"War is no solution of any issue, and due to war, border areas have to suffer particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, but if government of India wants war, we accept it," Kullay told ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the special session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to pay homage to the 25 tourists and a local ponywala killed in the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam. A resolution against the terror attack was passed unanimously by all members from different political parties and the decisions taken by the cabinet committee on security was also appreciated.

On the demolition of the houses of the terrorists after the Pahalgam terror attack, Kullay cited the Supreme Court of India ruling that if a father is involved in any crime son cannot be held responsible.

"So we have to tread cautiously. If a militant has left his home years ago, why punish his family members." he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister on Tuesday chaired an emergency cabinet meeting at his Jammu residence amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. Sources said that the meeting lasted for more than half and hour after which the ministers left for the civil secretariat.