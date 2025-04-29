ETV Bharat / bharat

If Govt Of India Wants War With Pakistan, We Accept It: Kashmir Legislator After Pahalgam Attack

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kullay denounced the razing of houses of the families of militants as a punitive measure.

Shopian MLA Shabir Kullay
Shopian MLA Shabir Kullay (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 29, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jammu: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a legislator from south Kashmir has denounced war, but said if the government of India decides to fight against the neighbouring country, he accepts it.

MLA Shopian Shabir Kullay on Pahalgam attack (ETV Bharat)

"War is no solution of any issue, and due to war, border areas have to suffer particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, but if government of India wants war, we accept it," Kullay told ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the special session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to pay homage to the 25 tourists and a local ponywala killed in the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam. A resolution against the terror attack was passed unanimously by all members from different political parties and the decisions taken by the cabinet committee on security was also appreciated.

On the demolition of the houses of the terrorists after the Pahalgam terror attack, Kullay cited the Supreme Court of India ruling that if a father is involved in any crime son cannot be held responsible.

"So we have to tread cautiously. If a militant has left his home years ago, why punish his family members." he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister on Tuesday chaired an emergency cabinet meeting at his Jammu residence amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. Sources said that the meeting lasted for more than half and hour after which the ministers left for the civil secretariat.

Read more:

  1. Pahalgam Attack: 48 Tourist Sites In Kashmir Closed Amid Security Concerns | List Here
  2. Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For Fifth Consecutive Night, Resorts To Unprovoked Firing In J-K's Baramulla, Kupwara, Akhnoor

Jammu: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a legislator from south Kashmir has denounced war, but said if the government of India decides to fight against the neighbouring country, he accepts it.

MLA Shopian Shabir Kullay on Pahalgam attack (ETV Bharat)

"War is no solution of any issue, and due to war, border areas have to suffer particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, but if government of India wants war, we accept it," Kullay told ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the special session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to pay homage to the 25 tourists and a local ponywala killed in the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam. A resolution against the terror attack was passed unanimously by all members from different political parties and the decisions taken by the cabinet committee on security was also appreciated.

On the demolition of the houses of the terrorists after the Pahalgam terror attack, Kullay cited the Supreme Court of India ruling that if a father is involved in any crime son cannot be held responsible.

"So we have to tread cautiously. If a militant has left his home years ago, why punish his family members." he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister on Tuesday chaired an emergency cabinet meeting at his Jammu residence amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. Sources said that the meeting lasted for more than half and hour after which the ministers left for the civil secretariat.

Read more:

  1. Pahalgam Attack: 48 Tourist Sites In Kashmir Closed Amid Security Concerns | List Here
  2. Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For Fifth Consecutive Night, Resorts To Unprovoked Firing In J-K's Baramulla, Kupwara, Akhnoor

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRINDIA PAKISTAN RELATIONSINDIA PAKISTAN WARPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKSHOPIAN MLA SHABIR KULLAY

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.