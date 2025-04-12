Waqf Violence In Bengal: Calcutta High Court Orders Deployment Of Central Forces In Murshidabad

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered the deployment of central forces in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal after three persons were killed in the Waqf (Amendment) Act-related violence.

The order was passed by a special bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury after state opposition leader Suveandu Adhikari filed a petition in the high court seeking the deployment of central forces to stabilise the law and order situation in the violence-torn district.

Two more people are undergoing treatment at a hospital after being shot. The situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of the district is grim.

At the beginning of the hearing, the high court gave half an hour to the state government to air its opinion on the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad. The government said there was no need to deploy central forces, saying WB Police DG Rajiv Kumar will visit the district soon. But the court ultimately ruled in favor of deploying central forces.

"Peace & Harmony is elusive in West Bengal, because the ruling party of the State is instigating violence to appease its vote bank and to divert attention from the matter of nearly 26,000 School Teachers losing their jobs due to rampant corruption of the TMC Party Leaders and WB Govt Ministers. The Police have been ordered to refrain from taking any action against the radical vandals. They are on a rampage because Mamata Banerjee is at their mercy. Unfortunately her remote control is in the possession of the Jihadists, if she tries to act tough her power will be snatched by these elements. Residents are angry with the role of the state police as they had to face villagers' ire while retrieving the bodies of the slain persons. A total of seven companies of BSF have been deployed in Suti and Shamsherganj, with the administration mulling to deploy more forces if necessary," Adhikari shared in X.

On Friday, 15 policemen were injured during clashes in various parts of Murshidabad, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said. So far, police have arrested 138 people in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Shamim said, adding that the number would rise.

Police reportedly fired four rounds to bring the mob under control. Large-scale violence was reported from the Suti and Samserganj areas during demonstrations over the controversial Act.