Waqf Boards Should Return Lands, Show Nationality: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: After Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said no injustice would be done to anyone in this matter, Maharashtra Nirman Sena president Raj Thackeray said mere assurances are not enough. Thackeray, in a social media post, expressed hope that a comprehensive discussion should be held on the land owned by the Waqf Board across the country. He also cited the Bhoodan movement started by Vinoba Bhave, demanding the Board should show love for its country.

It has come to light that the Waqf Board claimed over 300 acres of land in Talegaon village of Ahmedpur taluka of Latur district. The Board has sent notices to about 103 villagers regarding vacating their lands which has sparked tension in the area.

"The news from Talegaon village in Ahmedpur taluka of Latur district is shocking. The Waqf Board has claimed almost 75 per cent of the total agricultural land in the village. Due to this, the livelihood of 103 farmers is in danger. Even though the state government has said that we will not allow injustice to any farmer, this is not enough," Thackeray's post reads.

He further said, "The question is not just about this land, it is about how to curb the terror the Board has been instilling in the people for the past several years through arbitrary administration. A few months ago, the central government introduced a bill in Parliament proposing amendments to the Waqf Act, on which Muslim-leaning opposition parties created a ruckus after which the bill was sent to a joint parliamentary committee for reconsideration. Needless to say, the position of the parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on this amended bill was that of the opposition".

Thackeray explained the need to amend the bill in five points--

1) The right to decide whether a property belongs to the Waqf Board or not will be taken away; you will realise how necessary this is from the arbitrariness of the Waqf Board.

2) The decision of whether a property belongs to Waqf or the government was earlier made by the Waqf Tribunal and there were encroachments in many places. If this new bill is passed, the district collector will now decide the fate of it.

3) The Waqf Board should include Muslim women and there should also be representation from the non-Muslim community.

4) The Comptroller and Auditor General will have the right to audit the functioning of any Waqf Board.

5) Henceforth, if a person wants to transfer his property to the Waqf Board, he will have to enter into a written agreement, not a bidding agreement as before which will provide him with a legal framework.

Thackeray requested the Prime Minister to pass this bill which was delayed due to the chaos in Parliament during the Winter Session. "There is nothing to oppose in these amendments. During Narendra Modi's second term as Prime Minister, steps like abrogation of Article 370, a ban on triple talaq, and the construction of the Ram Temple were taken. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena was proud of this and that is why we supported Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. I request the central government to pass this bill in the ongoing session itself, without succumbing to any pressure from the opposition, and yes, the state government should also see that no injustice is done to the farmers of Talegaon and their lands do not go to the throat of the Waqf," Thackeray said.

"On this occasion, I want to make the Waqf Boards of the country aware of one thing, that is, after independence, Vinoba Bhave started the 'Bhoodan Movement' in which lakhs of acres of land were returned to the government by the Hindus so that the landless could get land to cultivate. Just as this was a sacrifice made for the landless, it was also a sacrifice made for the country. The Waqf Board should also make such sacrifices or broadness of mind. Instead of constantly claiming control over people's land here and there, the Waqf Board should show its nationalism by returning the lands in its possession to the government," Thackeray wrote in the post.

