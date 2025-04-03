Waqf Board Has Never Benefited Muslims, Says Great-Granddaughter Of Last Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar

Howrah: After a lengthy 12-hour debate, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, was passed in the Lok Sabha late on Wednesday night. Home Minister Amit Shah assured the Muslim community that the new bill would not interfere with their religious practices. However, controversy persists.

The opposition continues to challenge the government, arguing, "The religious rights of minorities are being curtailed." Amidst the debate, Sultana Begum, the great-granddaughter of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, has expressed a different stance on the Waqf Board.

Regarding Waqf property, Sultana Begum stated, "Waqf property has not benefited any Muslim. It will not change the lives of common people. If it remains with the government, at least there will be transparency. If Waqf property does not serve common Muslims, what is its value?"

She further claimed, "The Waqf Board serves the interests of a select few, not the common Muslims. If the government takes responsibility, transparency will improve."

Is the Taj Mahal a Waqf Property?

A fresh debate has emerged regarding the Taj Mahal’s ownership, with some organizations claiming it belongs to the Waqf Board and should be under Muslim community control. Sultana Begum responded, "If the Taj Mahal is Waqf property, where are the documents? I want to see them. As a descendant of Bahadur Shah Zafar, I am willing to donate it to the Waqf Board—but first, let the documents be shown."

Sultana Begum on the Waqf Bill

She stated, "It would be better if the government took over Waqf properties. These properties have not provided any facilities for minorities. I do not know what the Waqf Board gains, but common Muslims receive no benefits. If the government assumes responsibility, at least there will be accountability."

Despite the Waqf (Amendment) Bill passing in the Lok Sabha, debates continue. The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, and the government is optimistic about its passage due to its majority in the Upper House. However, Sultana Begum’s remarks have added a new dimension to the controversy, raising fresh questions about the Waqf Board’s role in serving minority welfare.

