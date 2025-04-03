'Waqf Bill Kills BR Ambedkar's Constitution,' Says Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that the Waqf Amendment Bill targets one particular community. He was speaking in the ongoing discussion on the Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha. Sanjay Singh added that the BJP will be targeting all minority communities through such legislations in the future, one by one.

Regarding the 'non-Muslims' clause in the Waqf Bill, he challenged the government to table legislation that provides an 80 per cent reservation for people from lower castes in temple trusts across the country. Sanjay Singh said in Rajya Sabha that the Waqf Bill brought by the government to kill Dr BR Ambedkar's Constitution.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Singh said that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against the Constitution of India and has been introduced to create fights, disputes, and controversies in the country.

"This bill is against the Constitution of India. When Baba Saheb Ambedkar and the Constitution of India itself are not being respected. This bill has been brought with the intention of creating fights, disputes, and controversies in the country," Singh said.